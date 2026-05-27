Mouser Electronics Brings AI Innovation to COMPUTEX 2026

Exploring the Future of AI with Leading Industry Partners

TAIPEI, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, announces its participation at COMPUTEX 2026. The event will take place from June 2–5 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, Booth #J1105a. Mouser will be exhibiting alongside industry-leading partners KYOCERA AVX, Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductor, and Würth Elektronik, spotlighting the latest AI innovations and trends shaping the future of technology.

"AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, driving intelligence and digitalization across semiconductors, smart manufacturing, and consumer electronics," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Mouser APAC. "Under this year's COMPUTEX theme, 'AI Together,' global technology leaders are gathering to shape the next chapter of AI innovation. We are proud to join this premier event, and together with our partners, we look forward to showcasing the latest AI and smart technology solutions at our booth."

Mouser's AI-Powered M-bot

At COMPUTEX 2026, Mouser will debut M-bot, a proprietary AI-powered voice-interaction robot designed to create a more engaging booth experience for visitors. Supporting natural bilingual conversations in Chinese and English, M-bot enables attendees to use voice commands to access product information, inventory, pricing, and shipping status directly from Mouser's website. It also provides recommendations on component selection, application solutions, and technical inquiries, delivering a seamless, one-stop intelligent service experience that reflects Mouser's commitment to digital innovation in customer support.

KYOCERA AVX Connectivity and Passive Solutions

KYOCERA AVX's connectors are well-suited for applications such as Industry 4.0, factory automation, and robotics. Its supercapacitors provide ideal solutions for equipment power supply and energy harvesting, while its antennas support cellular networks, LTE-M, NB-IoT, and LoRa. In addition, KYOCERA AVX's tantalum capacitors and multilayer ceramic capacitors offer low parasitic parameters and excellent electromagnetic interference (EMI) filtering, while its crystal devices are widely used for frequency control, synchronization, and timing across a broad range of electronic systems.

Renesas Electronics Power and Sensing Solutions

Renesas Electronics' 800V-to-48V and 800V-to-12V power conversion solutions support next-generation M-CRPS (v1.06) reference designs for AI and cloud infrastructure development. In addition, its edge AI platform integrated with TOPPAN's hybrid ToF sensing technology enables fast, accurate obstacle detection for outdoor AMR applications, while its compact POV (persistence of vision) display solution based on the AnalogPAK™ SLG47003 minimizes system complexity and enables dynamic visual displays.

ROHM Semiconductor Solutions for AI Data Centers

ROHM Semiconductor's 50V Power Shelf solution is designed for AI data centers, delivering a hot-swappable AI server power architecture with high power density and low losses through a system-level combination of SiC, GaN, and low-voltage MOSFETs. Its next-generation AI server HVDC architecture, powered by a full-stack SiC/GaN/power MOSFET solution, supports the era of 1 MW-class AI computing.

Würth Elektronik Magnetic and Passive Components

Würth Elektronik's featured products include the WE-CMB, WE-CMBNC, and WE-EXB common-mode power chokes, the WCAP-ATG5 aluminum electrolytic capacitor design kit, the REDCUBE terminal design kit, and the Digital Isolators Evaluation Board (PN: 18824215401H), all designed for applications in power supply, industrial automation, and beyond.

Mouser's booth will also feature hands-on interactive demos to make AI technology more fun and approachable. Come experience the power of AI. To learn more about Mouser's presence at COMPUTEX 2026, please visit:https://www.mouser.tw/computex/ .

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

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SOURCE Mouser Electronics