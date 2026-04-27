Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 9,000 New Parts Added in First Quarter of 2026

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 9,000 part numbers ready for shipment. Some of the products introduced by Mouser from January through March 2026 include:

STMicroelectronics STM32C5 Arm ® Cortex ® -M33 Microcontrollers

The STM32C5 microcontrollers (MCUs) from STMicroelectronics are specifically designed to boost the performance of billions of tiny smart devices across factories, homes, cities, and infrastructure while meeting stringent cost, size, and power constraints. Based on ST's proprietary 40 nm manufacturing process, the STM32C5 MCUs can run tasks noticeably faster than many entry-level chips currently in use. This gives products more room to include features such as improved sensing, smoother control, and enhanced user experiences while keeping dynamic power consumption low. The MCUs also integrate security features that help safeguard products against tampering and cyber risks.

Cortex -M33 Microcontrollers The STM32C5 microcontrollers (MCUs) from STMicroelectronics are specifically designed to boost the performance of billions of tiny smart devices across factories, homes, cities, and infrastructure while meeting stringent cost, size, and power constraints. Based on ST's proprietary 40 nm manufacturing process, the STM32C5 MCUs can run tasks noticeably faster than many entry-level chips currently in use. This gives products more room to include features such as improved sensing, smoother control, and enhanced user experiences while keeping dynamic power consumption low. The MCUs also integrate security features that help safeguard products against tampering and cyber risks. EDATEC ED-CM0NANO Single-Board Computer

The ED-CM0NANO is a single-board computer (SBC) from EDATEC, based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module Zero (CM0). The ED-CM0NANO features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor running at up to 1 GHz, a Broadcom VideoCore-IV graphics processor, and a wide range of connectivity options. Optional Wi-Fi ® support with an external antenna enables wireless connectivity, while integrated real-time clock (RTC) and watchdog timer enhance system reliability. These features make the ED-CM0NANO ideal for industrial control systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

The ED-CM0NANO is a single-board computer (SBC) from EDATEC, based on the Raspberry Pi Compute Module Zero (CM0). The ED-CM0NANO features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor running at up to 1 GHz, a Broadcom VideoCore-IV graphics processor, and a wide range of connectivity options. Optional Wi-Fi support with an external antenna enables wireless connectivity, while integrated real-time clock (RTC) and watchdog timer enhance system reliability. These features make the ED-CM0NANO ideal for industrial control systems and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Sensata Technologies MGD Resonix™ Refrigerant Leak Sensor

The MGD Resonix™ sensor from Sensata delivers high accuracy and fast response times in a compact module that fits into the smallest heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and refrigeration equipment. The MGD series offers superior resistance to overexposure and poisoning, as well as to high temperatures (working temperatures up to 105 °C) and humidity. These devices also have a service life of more than 15 years with no need for calibration, making them the ideal leak-detection component for A2L HVAC and refrigeration systems.

The MGD Resonix™ sensor from Sensata delivers high accuracy and fast response times in a compact module that fits into the smallest heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and refrigeration equipment. The MGD series offers superior resistance to overexposure and poisoning, as well as to high temperatures (working temperatures up to 105 °C) and humidity. These devices also have a service life of more than 15 years with no need for calibration, making them the ideal leak-detection component for A2L HVAC and refrigeration systems. u-blox ANN-MB3 Triple-Band GNSS Antenna

The ANN-MB3 from u-blox is a best-in-class L1/L2/L5 triple-band RTK real-time kinematic (RTK) solution ideal for the F20 high-precision GNSS. Optimized for seamless integration, the ANN-MB3 antenna delivers exceptional performance with a robust design. The antenna's compact (62 × 80 × 25.5 mm) form factor and flexible installation options enable the adoption of high-precision positioning technologies across industrial, automotive, and robotics applications.

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://info.mouser.com/new_products/.

For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

SOURCE Mouser Electronics