Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 40,000 New Parts Added in 2025

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, providing customers with an edge and helping to speed up time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.
In 2025, Mouser launched more than 40,000 part numbers ready for shipment, including over 7,000 in the fourth quarter. Some of the products introduced by Mouser from October through December include:
- Infineon Technologies MOTIX™ TLE994x/5x 32-bit Motor Control SoCs
The TLE994x and TLE995x SoCs from Infineon Technologies are 32-bit motor control solutions based on Arm® Cortex®- M controller. The devices feature an integrated 3-phase bridge driver and are equipped with either a LIN or CAN/CAN-FD communication interface, providing a compact system solution for brushless DC automotive applications.
- M5Stack Unit MQ Combustible Gas Sensor
The Unit MQ sensor by M5Stack provides reliable detection of combustible gases, including propane and methane. The device features an integrated STM32G0 microcontroller and can communicate with various host devices via the I2C interface. This product is suitable for multiple safety and monitoring applications, including smart homes, air quality detection, and industrial safety.
- Phoenix Contact M17 PRO Hybrid Connectors
The M17 PRO Hybrid connectors from Phoenix Contact feature a pole pattern in accordance with the IEC 61076-2-117 standard, offering a compact, space-saving solution that combines power, data, and signal. These M17-interface connectors utilize a tool-free ONECLICK 3-in-1 fast-locking system, providing visual, audible, and haptic feedback while saving installation time. The M17 series is well-suited for a wide range of applications, including robotics and factory automation.
- Taoglas MA58x Comet Puck Antennas
The MA58x Comet Puck Antennas by Taoglas support 5G and 4G MIMO cellular frequencies, GNSS, and Wi-Fi® bands. These antennas are housed in IP67 metallic enclosures with a compact 101mm × 101mm × 20mm form factor and include low-loss coaxial cables and SMA connectors. Typical applications include gateways, routers, digital signage, Point-Of-Sale (POS) terminals, first responders, and emergency services.
To see more New Product Insider highlights, visit https://info.mouser.com/new_products/.
For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.
