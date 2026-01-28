Mouser Electronics Adds Over 60 New Manufacturers to its Industry-Leading Line Card in 2025, Expanding Choices for Customers
News provided byMouser Electronics
28 Jan, 2026, 14:10 CST
SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announces it added 63 new manufacturers to its industry-leading line card during 2025, continually expanding product choices for electronic design engineers and purchasing professionals across the globe. The distributor offers a wide selection of the most advanced products, providing designers with access to the latest technologies to help speed their time to market.
Mouser works closely with its 1,200-plus manufacturer partners to provide the fastest and easiest access to the industry's newest components. Throughout 2025, semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers relied on Mouser to successfully introduce their products into the global marketplace. Since 2020, Mouser has added over 430 new manufacturer partners to its lineup. In 2025, Mouser launched over 40,000 new part numbers.
"We are proud to offer our customers the widest selection of the latest automation technologies and electronic components from the industry's top manufacturers," said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Electronics Senior Vice President of Products. "With more than 60 new manufacturers in 2025, and our continuing expansion into industrial automation and factory control, we are committed to being the industry's NPI leader and one-stop source for the components and development tools that our customers need."
A few of the new manufacturer partners Mouser added in 2025 include:
- ATI Industrial Automation, a leading engineering-based developer of robotic accessories and robot arm tooling, including automatic tool changers, multi-axis force/torque sensing systems, material removal tools, robotic collision sensors, and compliance devices.
- Nuvoton, a designer and manufacturer of analog, mixed signal, microcontroller, cloud, and computing products.
- VPG Force Sensors, a leading supplier of load cells, force measurement transducers, and precision sensors for industrial and commercial use.
- BCM Advanced Research, a leading global supplier of industrial motherboards and embedded computer systems, suitable for industry 4.0 and 5.0, security surveillance, retail kiosks, smart agriculture, and more.
- Telit Cinterion, a leading manufacturer of industrial-grade cellular, wireless communication, and positioning modules for IoT and IIoT solutions.
For more information on Mouser's newest manufacturer partners, go to https://www.mouser.com/new-manufacturer/.
To see the latest products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/.
For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.
SOURCE Mouser Electronics
