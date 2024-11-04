Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Almost 7,000 New Parts Added in Third Quarter of 2024

News provided byMouser Electronics
SHANGHAI, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized global distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid65 introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.
Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 6,500 part numbers ready for shipment.
Some of the products introduced by Mouser from July through September include:
- onsemi NCx51152 Isolated Single Channel Gate Drivers
The onsemi NCx51152 are single-channel gate drivers designed for fast switching to drive power MOSFETs and SiC MOSFET power switches. The feature 4.5-amp source and 9-amp sink peak currents while offering short and matched propagation delays. The onsemi NCx51152 gate drivers are available in a 4mm SOIC-8 package and support an isolation voltage of up to 3.75kVRMS. The NCV51152 variant is also AEC-Q100 qualified for automotive application requirements.
- Arduino Plug & Make Kit (AKX00069)
The Plug & Make kit (AKX00069) from Arduino offers an easy, plug-and-play system to enable quick IoT projects. The kit includes the Arduino UNO Rev4 WiFi, seven Modulino nodes with Qwiic-compatible sensors and actuators, and accessories. Users can leverage the hardware with Arduino's intuitive software, app, and cloud technology.
- Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) MA600 Magnetic Angle Sensor
The MA600 by MPS is a precision, high-bandwidth magnetic angle sensor that detects the absolute angular position of a permanent magnet, typically a diametrically magnetized cylinder on a rotating shaft. Integrated with a precision tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR) sensor, the MA600 achieves high bandwidth and high accuracy (INL), making it an ideal solution for position control and robotics.
- Basler dart M Board-Level Cameras with GigE Interface
The dart M camera by Basler is a modular, board-level camera with a GigE interface and an optimum price/performance ratio. Users can pick the camera module, interface, and lens mount to put together a camera that is an exact fit for their application. The dart M cameras are ideal for industrial automation, robotics, and machine vision applications.
