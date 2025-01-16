Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 10,000 New Parts Added in Fourth Quarter of 2024

News provided byMouser Electronics
SHANGHAI, Jan. 16, 2025 -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies.
In 2024, Mouser launched more than 32,000 part numbers ready for shipment, including over 10,000 in the fourth quarter. Some of the products introduced by Mouser from October through December include:
- AMD Artix™ UltraScale+™ FGPAs
The Artix UltraScale+ series from AMD consists of cost-optimized field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) offering industry-leading compute density enabled by integrated fan-out (InFO) small form factor packaging. The Artix UltraScale+ FPGAs are ideal for high-speed image processing and video pre-processing for factory automation, medical applications, and more.
- Silicon Labs EFR32xG22E Explorer Kit (xG22-EK2710A)
The EFR32xG22E Explorer Kit is an ultra-low-cost, small form factor development and evaluation platform focused on rapid prototyping and concept creation of Bluetooth® LE IoT applications based on the EFR32xG22E wireless Gecko system-on-chip (SoC) series from Silicon Labs. The kit features a USB interface, an onboard SEGGER J-Link debugger and easy expansion via a mikroBUS socket and a Qwiic connector.
- DFRobot SEN0623 C1001 mmWave Human Detection Sensor
The SEN0623 C1001 by DFRobot is a high-precision 60GHz millimeter-wave (mmWave) radar sensor engineered for advanced human detection. In addition to detecting presence, speed, and distance, the device features fall detection and sleep monitoring. Its ability to recognize human postures using a point cloud imaging algorithm allows for the detection of whether someone is lying down and for the precise tracking of life signs.
- Raspberry Pi SC1174 AI Camera
The SC1174 camera by Raspberry Pi combines a 12-megapixel CMOS image sensor with onboard inferencing acceleration for a variety of common neural network models, enabling users to develop sophisticated vision-based AI applications without the need for a separate accelerator. The camera transparently augments captured still images or video with tensor metadata, leaving the processor in the host Raspberry Pi free to perform other operations. The SC1174 AI camera is compatible with all Raspberry Pi single-board computers (SBC).
