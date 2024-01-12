Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 8,000 New Parts Added in Fourth Quarter of 2023

12 Jan, 2024, 15:14 CST
Global Authorized Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions
SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.
In 2023, Mouser launched more than 66,000 part numbers ready for shipment, including over 8,000 in the fourth quarter. Some of the products introduced by Mouser from October through December include:
- Microchip Technology PIC18-Q24 Microcontrollers
The PIC18-Q24 microcontrollers feature multi-voltage I/O (MVIO), allowing them to connect and communicate with a wide variety of sensors, memory chips and processors without the need for external level shifters. In addition to reducing board complexity and Bill of Material (BOM) cost, MVIO makes the PIC18-Q24 MCUs especially well-suited as system management processors. The PIC18-Q24 family is also designed with advanced security to help combat threats at the system's foundation.
- Renesas Electronics CK-RA6M5 V2 Cloud Kit
The CK-RA6M5 cloud kit is based on the RA6M5 microcontroller and offers cloud connectivity with the DA16600 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth® module. With long battery life and low power consumption, the kit makes a perfect gateway solution for cloud connectivity. The kit is also equipped with abundant sensors and a comprehensive software suite, which includes multiple application projects and a rich dashboard to visualize sensor data. The kit is qualified for AWS FreeRTOS and Azure IoT Plug & Play, easing application development.
- Melexis MLX90423 Triaxis® Magnetic 3D Position Sensor
The MLX90423 is designed for use in cost-sensitive automotive applications, including powertrain actuators, pedal positioning, fuel level gauges, and transmission systems, and it is also suitable for industrial implementations. Supporting an operating temperature up to +160°C, the linear stray field immune MLX90423 provides superior capabilities in terms of functional safety, absolute maximum ratings (AMR), and electromagnetic compliance (EMC) characteristics.
- Taoglas Bolt A.120 GNSS Active Permanent Mount Antenna
The Bolt A.120 is an active multi-band GNSS antenna designed to work on the full GNSS spectrum and the L-Band for correction services. This enables higher location accuracy, as well as stability of position tracking in urban environments. The robust, covert, permanent mount IP67-rated ASA enclosure is just 26mm in height for a low profile. The A.120 GNSS antenna is ideal for autonomous driving, precision positioning for robotics, smart agriculture, and asset tracking.
