Mouser Electronics to Exhibit at PSECE 2024

MANILA, Philippines, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics , Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 Philippine Semiconductor & Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE) , to be held from July 24 to 26, 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Manila, Philippines. Visitors to Mouser Booth 280+317 can explore the latest range of electronic products designed to inspire your next project.

"Over the past decade, the electronics industry in Southeast Asia has experienced tremendous growth. It is a major driver of the Philippine economy, accounting for the largest share of exports for the Philippines," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for Mouser APAC. "Mouser is excited to be participating in the PSECE 2024. we hope to extend our connections and demonstrate how Mouser can help with comprehensive technical insights into products, applications, and cutting-edge technologies to accelerate the design cycle."

The Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE) is the premier annual gathering of its kind in the Philippines. Convening over 200 local and international companies and attracting more than 6,000 delegates, PSECE underscores the critical role of the semiconductor and electronics industry in the nation's economy. The event serves as a platform to demonstrate cutting-edge technologies and industry benchmarks, facilitate knowledge exchange, foster business partnerships, and bridge the gap between industry and academia.

To learn more about the PSECE 2024, visit: https://www.mouser.ph/psece-seipi/

