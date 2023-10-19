Mouser Set to Showcase Latest Innovation at PSECE 2023

SHANGHAI, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics , Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is pleased to participate in the 2023 Philippine Semiconductor & Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE) from October 25 to 27 in Manila, Philippines. Visitors to Mouser Booth #5-6 can learn about the newest range of electronic products for design, providing engineers with inspiration for their next project.

"The electronic industry in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines, has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Mouser is proud to be a major sponsor of PSECE 2023 in cooperation with valued manufacturer partners Amphenol, Infineon, Molex, Silicon Labs, Texas Instruments, TE Connectivity, and Vicor," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for Mouser APAC, " We strive to bring our engineers not only a broader portfolio of new and long-trusted products, but also the tools and expertise to bring it all together, and we gladly support this exciting event."

The Philippine Semiconductor and Electronics Convention and Exhibition (PSECE) is the biggest annual event of its kind in the Philippines. With over 200 participating local and international companies and over 6,000 delegates expected, the PSECE continues to embody the significance of the semiconductor and electronics industry to the country and showcase the latest technologies and benchmark standards, share best practices, establish business linkages, and strengthen government and academe relations.

To learn more about the PSECE 2023, visit: https://www.mouser.ph/psece-seipi/.

SOURCE Mouser Electronics