Mouser to Participate in EMAX 2024 at Penang

PENANG, Malaysia, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics , Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is pleased to announce its participation in the Electronics Manufacturing Expo Asia (EMAX) 2024, along with its valued partners Analog Devices and Phoenix Contact, to be held from July 24 to 26, 2024 at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre, Penang, Malaysia.

"Malaysia has emerged as a leading destination for electronics industry players, with the country ranking sixth globally in semiconductor exports," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for Mouser APAC. "Malaysia plays a vital role in the global E&E supply chain, with six of the twelve largest semiconductor companies present in Malaysia. Mouser is excited to once again support this exciting event that offers dedicated opportunities for the engineering community to network and learn."

EMAX is a premiere Electronics Manufacturing and Assembly technology and equipment exhibition, the largest in Penang, where chip manufacturers, semiconductor manufacturers and equipment suppliers from across the globe congregate to showcase the latest cutting-edge developments in the industry. Mouser will be exhibiting the newest range of electronic products for design and projects at our booth, where visitors can explore our extensive catalogue of authorized products sourced from over 1,200 top-tier manufacturers.

To learn more about the EMAX 2024, visit: https://www.mouser.com/emaxasia/

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/ .

SOURCE Mouser Electronics