Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together Technology Installment Brings Engineers Up to Speed on WiFi7

SHANGHAI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, unveils its latest installment of the award-winning Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series today, examining WiFi7 and the ways it will revolutionize wireless communication. WiFi7 will usher in a new era of wireless technology and pave the way for faster, more reliable connections.

Key specifications of WiFi7 include advanced features like quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM), automated frequency coordination (AFC) and multi-user multiple inputs and multiple outputs (MU-MIMO), which will significantly increase the speed, capacity and reliability of current wireless networks. WiFi7 promises to reconstruct the way we connect with others by providing faster and more reliable access to data, streaming services and online gaming experiences than ever before. Mouser sheds light on the technology behind this innovative wireless technology throughout the EIT technical content series, including articles, video and its signature podcast, The Tech Between Us.

"The anticipation for WiFi7 is real – with its promise of faster internet speed, stronger network connections and a more adaptive experience. Our EIT technology series is designed to give engineers the knowledge they need to stay ahead of emerging trends," says Mark Patrick, Mouser Electronics Director of Technical Content in EMEA, and the guest host of The Tech Between Us. "WiFi7 offers an incredible leap forward in wireless technology, and we are excited to offer a comprehensive look at how this technology will impact the world around us."

Through a range of articles, infographics, videos and The Tech Between Us podcast, Mouser offers valuable insight to the design engineering community on the advantages associated with this new technology, such as improved performance, additional security features, immersive technology capabilities, 8K streaming video and the relationship between WiFi7and 5G. The content notes how to leverage this cutting-edge technology in a wide variety of applications.

