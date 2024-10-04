Mr. Chou Chun-Chi Gains The Title of Linchpin of Asia at the Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards 2024

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards 2024, Mr. Chou Chun-Chi was recognized as a leading figure in the Asian business landscape. The memorable event, held at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, Thailand, celebrated the achievements of top industry leaders and organizations across Asia. Hosted by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Linchpin of Asia Awards honors excellence and innovation in various sectors.

Mr. Chou Chun-Chi, a visionary leader and the founder of Sinyi Group, established Sinyi Realty Inc. over 40 years ago with an unwavering commitment to integrity and ethical business practices. Mr. Chou Chun-Chi's personal values are deeply rooted in trust, continuous improvement, and social responsibility. He believes in "creating a better society for all" by fostering trust and understanding, which he views as the cornerstone of both personal and corporate success.

His passion for lifelong learning and his dedication to ethical business practices are evident in Sinyi Group's pioneering initiatives. Beyond his professional life, Mr. Chou is committed to environmental sustainability and community development, as reflected in the company's various social and environmental initiatives.

Over the past decades, Sinyi Group has achieved remarkable growth, with its operations now spanning multiple business groups and regions. The company has been repeatedly recognized for its governance, achieving top 5% rankings in corporate governance evaluations and earning numerous awards.

Sinyi Group's sustainable growth strategy is deeply rooted in its commitment to corporate ethics and balancing stakeholder interests. The company aims to continue its trajectory of growth by focusing on initiatives like talent development, sustainable stores, and net zero emission goals. With a clear vision for the future, Mr. Chou is dedicated to maintaining Sinyi Group's leadership position in the industry while ensuring a positive impact on society and the environment.

Looking ahead, Mr. Chou has set ambitious expansion and sustainability goals for Sinyi Group. The company's 2030 vision is to "co-create a sustainable good life through corporate ethics and become a world-class service industry". To achieve this, Mr. Chou has directed the company to focus on balancing the interests of its six major stakeholders: employees, customers, shareholders, the environment, society, and suppliers.

As a recipient of the prestigious Linchpin of Asia Awards, Mr. Chou Chun-Chi has solidified his position as a leading figure in the industry. This business leader is a driving force in Asia's property development industry, shaping the landscape with innovative projects.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards

The prestigious Enterprise Asia Linchpin of Asia Awards is a premier recognition program dedicated to honoring only the most excellent and elite industry leaders and enterprises exclusively selected across Asia. The award honors the best business leaders and enterprises in Asia who have triumphed in the ever-changing waters of business, forging success at the peak of their respective industries. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia/linchpinofasiaawards .

SOURCE Enterprise Asia