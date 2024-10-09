Mr. Gaurav Rungta from MĀN Structurals Pvt. Ltd. wins Master Entrepreneur Recognition at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Regional Edition is pleased to honor MĀN Structurals Pvt. Ltd. as an outstanding business leader for his commendable dedication in spearheading his company as a part of Asia's development. Presented by leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. Prior to the awards ceremony, the Asia Economic Forum (AEF) 2024, themed "Empowering Asia Through Inclusive Entrepreneurship Ecosystems", delved into the intricacies of entrepreneurship ecosystems and served as a catalyst to propel Asia's economic trajectory forward.

Mr. Gaurav Rungta is the Managing Director of MĀN Structurals Pvt. Ltd. (MSPL). In addition to his role at MSPL, he has served with distinction as the Chairman of CII Rajasthan, and held various positions at YPO Rajasthan, demonstrating his leadership and influence in the business community.

As a holder of the Master Entrepreneur title, Mr. Gaurav asserts that his success began with his relentless curiosity and adaptability. His commitment to learning and willingness to look beyond conventional boundaries has consistently driven innovation and challenged the industry's status quo.

Under Mr. Gaurav's leadership, MSPL has reached new heights and has ventured into new verticals, including railway electrification, solar structures, and EPC operations, contributing to India's national goal of sustainable energy by 2030. His passion for green energy has driven him to implement a solar generation plant for MSPL which meets 30% of the company's daytime power needs.

As the current Managing Director, Mr. Gaurav introduced essential systems like ERP and design software such as BOCAD, laying the groundwork for a technologically advanced organization. Mr. Gaurav also started new verticals in solar, railway electrification, EPC, and a comprehensive water harvesting system, diversifying MSPL's offerings and expanding its market reach.

Today, MSPL stands as the only tower manufacturing company in operation for six decades, boasting numerous national and international awards. To date, the company has designed, supplied, and erected up to 5000 km of mobile tower networks and 3000 plus circuit km of transmission line network in various voltages.

Under Mr. Gaurav's leadership, MSPL has seen impressive financial growth. The company achieved a 29.61% growth in from the FY 2021-22 to FY 2022-23. In FY 2023-24, the turnover further made a 16.39% increase from the previous year. Mr. Gaurav's strategic vision and relentless drive have been crucial in positioning MSPL as a leading player in the industry, poised for continued success and expansion.

Mr. Gaurav believes that success can be achieved by never giving up. In line with the vision of the company, which is to be "Powering a Billion Dreams" with quality and affordable electricity, it is his desire for MSPL to focus on being the best rather than being the biggest.

