Ms Wang Yuyan, Deputy Party Secretary, Head of the Organization Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, leads a delegation to visit Lingnan University to explore closer cooperation in research and talent cultivation

HONG KONG, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lingnan University welcomed Ms Wang Yuyan, Deputy Party Secretary, Head of the Organization Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and her delegation on their visit to the Lingnan University campus in Tuen Mun on 4 November. Prof S. Joe Qin, President and Wai Kee Kau Chair Professor of Data Science, Prof Raymond Chan Hon-fu, Vice-President (Academics) cum Provost and Lam Man Tsan Chair Professor of Scientific Computing, Prof Xin Yao, Vice-President (Research and Innovation) and Tong Tin Sun Chair Professor of Machine Learning), Mr Ernest Chan Chi-man, Vice-President (Administration), Associate Vice-Presidents and the University management met with the guests, and held a seminar, chaired by Prof S. Joe Qin, to explore closer cooperation in research and innovation, and expanding talent cultivation.

Ms Wang Yuyan, Deputy Party Secretary, Head of the Organization Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and her delegation visit Lingnan University to establish closer cooperation in research and talent cultivation. (PRNewsfoto/嶺南大學)

President S. Joe Qin told the delegation about Lingnan University's long history, and its latest achievements in digital transformation, campus expansion, and talent and research, saying "Lingnan University's latest goal is to become a comprehensive university in arts and sciences in the digital era, with impactful research and innovations. Lingnan University's various initiatives and programmes are also geared towards this goal. During the Hong Kong & Macao-Shandong week in May this year, Lingnan University signed multiple significant strategic cooperation framework agreements with key enterprises such as Rizhao City, Shandong Province and Shandong Hi-speed Group in the presence of Lin Wu, Secretary of CPC Shandong Province Committee, and plans to establish the Lingnan University-Shandong Research Institute, which will give full play to Lingnan University's strengths in talent and scientific research transfer. At the same time, Lingnan will launch scientific research cooperation with key universities such as Shandong University in actual projects."

President Qin also said that 29 leading Lingnan scholars have been listed in Stanford University's World's Top 2% Scientists, and several of them ranked first in the country and Hong Kong in their fields, which has further increased the University's scientific research strength. In addition, the University has collaborated with Mainland institutions such as the Lingnan University Shenzhen Research Institute in the Shenzhen Virtual University Park, the Lingnan University Creative and Cultural Innovation Research Institute (Shenzhen Qianhai), and the Lingnan University-Shandong Research Institute to develop research and innovation, creating a demonstration area for new high-quality productive forces driven by zero-carbon/ negative-carbon and smart technologies, and to promote the cultivation of innovative, professional talents.

After listening to Prof Qin's introduction, Deputy Party Secretary Wang Yuyan understood Lingnan's rapid development and its forward-looking positioning as a research-based liberal arts university better, and said that Shandong is learning and implementing the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in the spirit of the important speech that President Xi Jinping made when he visited Shandong about accelerating the construction of green, low-carbon and high-quality pioneering developments, and creating higher standards in order to write a new chapter in the Chinese modernisation of Shandong, especially in green, low-carbon, industry 4.0 digital transformation, energy and new materials with a very wide range of applications and needs. Deputy Party Secretary Wang hopes that both parties will expand their cooperation, and she welcomes and supports Lingnan University's exchanges and relationship with Shandong at every level.

Prof Xin Yao, Vice-President (Research and Innovation) and Tong Tin Sun Chair Professor of Machine Learning), then explained how Lingnan encourages its postgraduate students by adopting a 'fine-tuned' and 'systematic' approach. He then described different programmes including the Master of Arts in Artificial Intelligence and the Future, Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Business Analytics, Master of Science in Data Science, and MPhil/PhD in Data Science, which are all aligned with the digital era and equip students to achieve whole-person development.

Prof Sam Kwong Tak-wu, Associate Vice-President (Strategic Research), Dean of the School of Graduate Studies and J.K. Lee Chair Professor of Computational Intelligence spoke of the mission and vision of the new School of Data Science, inaugurated in May this year, which aims to produce well-rounded data scientists through an interdisciplinary curriculum that integrates technical courses with case studies to develop technical and soft skills, and liberal arts foundation programmes to help graduates meet the complex analytical needs of industries in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.

Prof Li Jia, Associate Professor of the School of Interdisciplinary Studies, and Prof Frankie Lam King-sun, Director of the Teaching and Learning Centre, discussed the direction of the School of Interdisciplinary Studies and the Lingnan University Shenzhen Research Institute's Science and Innovation Impact, as well as the Artificial Intelligence Teaching and Learning Project 'IDEAL Gen.AI Platform', which is led by Lingnan University.

Representatives from the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Shandong Province, the Department of Education of Shandong Province, the Department of Science and Technology of Shandong Province, Jinan city, Qinghai city, and Hualu Holding Co., Ltd put forward proposals for further cooperation between the two parties, having explored future in-depth opportunities for cooperation in various areas, including research and innovation, and expanding talent cultivation. They also look forward to strengthening exchanges and contacts between personnel.

Representatives from Shandong Province included: Mr Zhang Liansan, Director-General of the Hong Kong and Macau Work Office of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee; Mr Li Ming, Director-General of the Department of Education of Shandong Province; Mr Sun Haisheng, Director-General of the Department of Science and Technology of Shandong Province; Mr Gong Wendong, Deputy Head of the Organization Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee; Ms Chen Yang, Head of the Organization Department of the CPC Jinan Municipal Committee; Ms Yu Yu, Head of the Organization Department of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee; Mr Fan Jun, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Hualu Holding Co., Ltd; Mr Fang Deshan, Director of the Talent Division of the Organization Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Level Two Inspector; Mr Cheng Xuezhan, Deputy General Manager of Hualu Holding Company Limited and the Vice Chairman & General Manager of China Shandong Group Limited; Ms Wang Ying, Director-Level Secretary of the Organization Department, CPC Shandong Provincial Committee; Mr Wu Qubo, Director of the Division One for Hong Kong and Macao Affairs of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee; and Ms Lyu Tingting, Deputy director of the Talent Division of the Organization Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Director-Level Official at Level Three.

