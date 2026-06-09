MTR* advertising Leads Market Revolution: Harnessing Data to Evolve from Network Coverage to Precision Targeting

Hong Kong's Prime 63 Metro Stations Network Launches Data-Driven "25 Personas" Audience Targeting Solutions

HONG KONG, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTR* advertising, as the market leader, offers the city's broadest media coverage and daily touchpoints leveraging its massive network across 8 metro lines, 63 stations, and 15 interchange stations. Today, it announces a market-disrupting strategic layout – evolving the advantage of "mass coverage" into the revolutionary power of "precision marketing" with the official launch of the "25 Personas" audience targeting solution, providing brands with more precise and higher-converting marketing strategies. MTR* advertising is now rolling out 25 audience-targeted media packages, each mapped to specific audience attributes further strengthening brands' competitive edge in the market.

Disruptive Strategy: The Revolution from "Mass Network" to "Precision Marketing"

MTR serves over 5.55 million passenger trips daily#, with every commuter following a unique route and destination. To maximize advertising effectiveness and minimize wastage, we break through the traditional media coverage framework to introduce 25 audience targeting segments and solutions. This marks a new market revolution – MTR* advertising not only reaches all citizens across Hong Kong but also empowers brands with "precision marketing" capabilities, making every exposure strategically valuable.

Ms. Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport Hong Kong and Macau, stated: "In this AI and data-driven marketing era, we are leading OOH advertising to create a brand-new landscape. We provide data-proven main and digital media packages that deliver high precision and high conversion rates, enabling brand promotions to maximize promotional efficiency within the MTR* advertising network and precisely reach their target audiences."

Data-Driven Precision Targeting: 25 "Ready-to-Use" Packages Achieve "Simple, Efficient, and Reliable" Placement

Combined with the latest NielsenIQ 2024 MTR audience insight data, the marketing model of MTR* advertising has evolved into an audience-targeted strategy. The platform provides 25 ready-to-buy media packages, allowing brands to engage in direct and resonant advertising dialogues with target audiences in the most data-scientific and efficient way, precisely reaching diverse groups. By optimizing MTR* advertising media allocation through data analysis, we ensure that ad messages appear at the stations and locations most frequented by target audiences, helping clients maximize budget efficiency.

All-Round Matrix: Integration of Traditional and Digital Media Creates Maximum Sensory Impact

To ensure brand messages are both precise and impactful, the 25 targeting packages fully integrate the traditional and digital media ecosystem. Utilizing static media to build strong brand memory, combined with digital screens playing dynamic content to boost attractiveness, the visual complementarity effect is significantly enhanced. This summer, the "MTR 25 Personas Challenge" interactive experience will also be launched to deeply drive audience engagement and brand stickiness.

Outlook for 2026 OOH Market Revolution: The New Landscape of MTR* advertising Precision Marketing

With the widest geographical coverage and the densest daily touchpoints, we officially open a new era of precision targeting. This transformation, blending data and creativity, will bring unprecedented return on investment (ROI) and market impact to brands. Act fast to secure your spot, please contact our sales team to get more details and placement solutions now!

* MTR advertising refers to the advertising exclusively operated by JCDecaux Transport, including the MTR Island Line, South Island Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Kwun Tong Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line, and Airport Express.

# Source: Transport Department, Government of the HKSAR. Passenger trips refer to the number of average daily passenger journeys across MTR Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, Tung Chung Line, Disneyland Resort Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, East Rail Line, South Island Line, Tuen Ma Line, High Speed Rail, Airport Express, Light Rail, and MTR Bus.

MTR* & Airport Express Advertising Enquiries:

Hotline: (852) 2111 0111

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: (852) 9793 2220

https://www.jcdecaux-transport.com.hk/

https://www.facebook.com/mtradvertising/

https://www.instagram.com/mtradvertisinghk/

https://www.youtube.com/@JCDecauxTransportHK

SOURCE JCDecaux Transport