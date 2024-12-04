MUWA NISEKO Collaborates with Ginori 1735 to Celebrate the Year of the Snake in Style

"New Year Red Bliss" Promises a Luxury Stay with Limited Italian Porcelain Gift

HOKKAIDO, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUWA NISEKO , the award-winning luxury wellness resort in Niseko operated by GK H-SUMMIT, recently recognized as the World's Best New Ski Hotel 2024 and a Michelin One Key Hotel, has collaborated with the iconic Italian porcelain brand Ginori 1735 to offer a limited-time New Year Red Bliss package, celebrating the Year of the Snake in a truly exceptional style. Guests who stay for three nights or more between January 17 and February 9, 2025, will enjoy exclusive package rates, as well as an exquisite porcelain box to take home as a memorable New Year souvenir.

To enhance this unforgettable alpine retreat, each guest room will be adorned with a Ginori 1735 porcelain box from the renowned Oriente Italiano Gold Collection. Featuring the striking red and pure gold Rubrum motif, these elegant boxes serve as the perfect complement to the luxurious ambiances of MUWA NISEKO's accommodations. Two types of porcelain boxes are available, each tailored to different room categories:

Porcelain Scented Stone Box (8.2cm diameter) for rooms types ranging from Deluxe Twin to 2.5 Bedroom Suite

(8.2cm diameter) for rooms types ranging from Deluxe Twin to 2.5 Bedroom Suite Porcelain Trinket Box (13.2cm diameter) for room types ranging from 3 Bedroom Suite to 5 Bedroom Penthouse.

These exquisite pieces of Italian artistry are a timeless keepsake, allowing guests to treasure their Niseko memories in a refined style. Please note the gifts are of limited quantities, so be sure to book early to secure an elevated stay.

In addition to this exclusive offer, guests will enjoy a premier ski-in ski-out experience, with personalized ski valet services, private ski lockers, and direct access to the slopes all located conveniently on MUWA NISEKO's first floor. All staying guests will also receive complimentary daily breakfast at HITO by TACUBO and access its serene public onsen.

To further elevate the dining experience for all guests, whether staying or non-staying, the resort's all-day Italian restaurant, HITO by TACUBO , offers the option to upgrade the dinner course menu with Ginori 1735's exquisite tableware and a specially crafted cocktail for an additional JPY 5,000 per guest. This exclusive offer is available from January 1 to March 31, 2025.

For details and to book your stay, please visit MUWA NISEKO's official website:

https://www.muwaniseko.com/en/offers/new-year-red-bliss

To reserve a table at HITO by TACUBO, please visit:

https://www.muwaniseko.com/en/dining

About MUWA NISEKO

MUWA NISEKO is a luxury wellness resort that provides guests with the perfect setting to experience the infinite harmony of nature with all five senses. Perched at the foot of Niseko's main stage, Grand Hirafu, the sumptuous guest rooms each offer direct ski-in ski-out access to the region's world-class powder snow. The resort offers a range of activities to enjoy year-round, from Infinity Onsen with magnificent views of Mt. Yotei, award-winning gastronomy, relaxation spa, to rooms with outdoor rotenburo baths, all promising an unparalleled and exquisite wellness experience. MUWA NISEKO sets a new standard for a memorable Niseko experience. Official website: www.muwaniseko.com

About MUWA Brand

MUWA is a lifestyle brand that aims to connect all aspects of users' lives, from luxury homes to once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. Across multiple brands including PRIMARY HOME, SECOND HOME, VACATION HOME, and URBAN RESIDENCE, MUWA provides the ultimate combination of luxury and value, set in the finest locations, with architecture and design that provide a feast for the senses. This seamless integration of space and content also includes MUWA's wellness business, MUWA NISEKO the luxury wellness resort (opened Dec 2023), as well as other developments in Seoul (South Korea), Napa Valley (USA), and other locations around the world.

