MUWA NISEKO's "Luxury All-In-One" Package Delivers an Exceptional Ski Holiday

NISEKO, Japan, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MUWA NISEKO, a luxury wellness resort operated by GK H-SUMMIT (located in Kutchan-cho, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido), unveils an exclusive ''Luxury All-In-One" package crafted for a seamless, relaxing powder-snow holiday. The offer features private airport transfers, personalized concierge services, daily all-mountain lift access, private Asyatt Snowtable dining experience overlooking Mt. Yotei, and two dinners at the resort's in-house fine dining restaurants, HITO by TACUBO and Sukiyaki HIYAMA.

The "Luxury All-In-One" package is ideal for travelers who seek the finest. Private airport transfers and personalized concierge services ensure an effortless, comfortable stay. Alongside exceptional skiing, guests can savor a unique private Asyatt Snowtable dining experience set against panoramic views of snow-clad Mt. Yotei, and immerse themselves in a winter wonderland blanketed in the silky powder snow. The snowtable experience will be further elevated with a family-friendly snowmobile adventure across pristine snowfields.

Since opening in December 2023, MUWA NISEKO has enchanted guests with its coveted ski-in ski-out location right at the ski slopes, as well as 113 sumptuous guest rooms boasting a fusion of traditional Japanese, sleek modern design and unique features. Door-to-slope access and private open-air rotenburo baths are available in select units. On top of that, the resort offers two world-class dining options, HITO by TACUBO and Sukiyaki HIYAMA, as well as Infinity Onsen commanding a spectacular view of the majestic Mt. Yotei.

MUWA NISEKO has been awarded the MICHELIN One Key in both 2024 and 2025, a testament of ''a very special stay'' and ''a true gem with personality'' that delivers service going above and beyond, offering far more than others in its category. As one of the few resorts in Niseko and across Japan to receive this world-class accolade for two consecutive years, MUWA NISEKO continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality excellence. Furthermore, the resort was honored as a ''Chic Winter Retreat in Niseko'' in the ''Alpine Adventures'' category of Robb Report Hong Kong's "Best of the Best 2026: Travel, Experiences & Hospitality" edition, which also features Aman Rosa Alpina and Six Senses Crans-Montana, cementing its standing among the most distinguished luxury destinations.

Please refer to the details of the Luxury All-In-One package below.

Luxury All- I n-One

Booking period: Now until Mar 1, 2026 (email reservations only)

Stay period: Jan 5–Mar 15, 2026

Offers: Special rates for bookings of 3 nights or more with breakfast

Private airport transfers to and from New Chitose Airport

Personalized concierge services

Two dinner courses (Italian & Japanese) at HITO by TACUBO and

Sukiyaki HIYAMA

Private Asyatt Snowtable dining (4-course menu, hot beverages,

and entertainment) with panoramic Mt. Yotei views and

snowmobile adventures

Daily Niseko United All Mountain Pass (adults only)

Special welcome amenity

Ski lockers & ski-valet; complimentary public onsen access; ski-in,

ski-out access on property

Room types: 3 Bedroom Suite (max. 6 guests)

4 Bedroom Suite (max. 8 guests)

4 and 5 Bedroom Penthouses (max. 8–10 guests)

Official website: www.muwaniseko.com

Reservation: [email protected]

+81(136)-23-1010 (09:00–17:00, 365 days a year)

A bout MUWA NISEKO

MUWA NISEKO is a luxury wellness resort that provides guests with the perfect setting to experience the infinite harmony of nature with all five senses. Perched at the foot of Niseko's main stage, Grand Hirafu, the resort boasts unparalleled ski-in ski-out access to the region's world-class powder snow, while offering a range of activities to enjoy year-round, from Infinity Onsen with magnificent views of Mt. Yotei, award-winning gastronomy, relaxation spa, to rooms with outdoor rotenburo baths, all promising an unparalleled and exquisite wellness experience. MUWA NISEKO sets a new standard for a memorable Niseko experience.

Official website: www.muwaniseko.com

A bout MUWA Brand

MUWA is a home and hospitality brand that aims to connect all aspects of users' lives, from luxury homes to once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. Across multiple brands, including PRIMARY HOME, SECOND HOME, and VACATION HOME, MUWA provides the ultimate combination of luxury and value, set in the finest locations, with architecture and design that provide a feast for the senses. This seamless integration of space and content also includes MUWA's wellness business, MUWA NISEKO the luxury wellness resort (opened Dec 2023), as well as other developments in Seoul (South Korea), Napa Valley (USA), and other locations around the world.

