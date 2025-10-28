MUWA NISEKO: Winter Luxury Redefined at a MICHELIN One Key Resort

Celebrate the season with limited-time privileges, flexible reservations, and festive indulgences

NISEKO , Japan, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MUWA NISEKO, a luxury wellness resort operated by GK H-SUMMIT (located in Kutchan-cho, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido), introduces two special winter stay offers—"2025/26 Winter Advance Delight" (exclusive seasonal rates for stays of three nights or more when booked 30+ days ahead; daily breakfast included) and "Flexible Winter Guarantee" (free cancellation up to 7 days prior to arrival this early winter and next spring)—alongside a festive Christmas special dinner at HITO by TACUBO. Together, these limited-time experiences invite guests to celebrate Niseko's phenomenal winter landscapes and powder snow with both value and flexibility.

MUWA NISEKO ski image

Since opening on December 15, 2023, MUWA NISEKO has enchanted guests with its coveted ski-in ski-out location right at the ski slopes, and 113 sumptuous guest rooms boasting a unique fusion of traditional Japanese and sleek modern design and unique features to enrich guest experience. Door-to-slope access and private open-air rotenburo baths are available in select units. On top of that, MUWA NISEKO offers two world-class dining options, HITO by TACUBO and Sukiyaki HIYAMA, as well as Infinity Onsen commanding a spectacular view of the majestic Mt. Yotei.

MUWA NISEKO has been awarded the MICHELIN One Key in both 2024 and 2025, a testament of ''a very special stay'' and ''a true gem with personality'' that delivers service going above and beyond, offering far more than others in its category. As one of the few resorts in Niseko and across Japan to receive this world-class accolade for two consecutive years, MUWA NISEKO continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality excellence. Furthermore, the resort was honored in Robb Report Hong Kong's "Best of the Best 2026: Travel, Experiences & Hospitality" edition, cementing its standing among the most distinguished luxury destinations.

Seasonal Stay Offers

2025/26 Winter Advance Delight

Booking period: Now until Nov 8, 2025

Stay period: Dec 1, 2025–Mar 31, 2026

Offers: Up to 15% off for a minimum three-night stay booked at least 30

days in advance; daily breakfast at HITO by TACUBO

Room types: All room types except the penthouses

Flexible Winter Guarantee

Booking period: Now until Apr 23, 2026

Stay period: Nov 29–Dec 14, 2025 / Mar 15–Apr 30, 2026

Offers: Best available rates with complimentary cancellation up to 7 days

before arrival; daily breakfast at HITO by TACUBO

Room types: All room types except the penthouses

Official website: www.muwaniseko.com

Reservation: [email protected]

+81(136)-23-1010 (09:00–17:00, 365 days a year)

Festive Dining

HITO by TACUBO — Christmas Special Dinner

Dates: Dec 23-25, 2025

Menu: A limited-time Christmas dinner course featuring wood-grilled

Tokachi herb-fed beef fillet; includes one complimentary welcome drink

Price: JPY 38,000 per person

Reservation: [email protected]

www.tablecheck.com/shops/hito-by-tacubo

A bout MUWA NISEKO

MUWA NISEKO is a luxury wellness resort that provides guests with the perfect setting to experience the infinite harmony of nature with all five senses. Perched at the foot of Niseko's main stage, Grand Hirafu, the resort boasts unparalleled ski-in ski-out access to the region's world-class powder snow, while offering a range of activities to enjoy year-round, from Infinity Onsen with magnificent views of Mt. Yotei, award-winning gastronomy, relaxation spa, to rooms with outdoor rotenburo baths, all promising an unparalleled and exquisite wellness experience. MUWA NISEKO sets a new standard for a memorable Niseko experience.

Official website: www.muwaniseko.com

A bout MUWA Brand

MUWA is a home & hospitality brand that aims to connect all aspects of users' lives, from luxury homes to once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. Across multiple brands, including PRIMARY HOME, SECOND HOME, and VACATION HOME, MUWA provides the ultimate combination of luxury and value, set in the finest locations, with architecture and design that provide a feast for the senses. This seamless integration of space and content also includes MUWA's wellness business, MUWA NISEKO the luxury wellness resort (opened Dec 2023), as well as other developments in Seoul (South Korea), Napa Valley (USA), and other locations around the world.

SOURCE GK H-SUMMIT