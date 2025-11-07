MVGX Debuts at the China International Import Expo to Strengthen Singapore-China Green Trade Collaboration

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MVGX, a Singapore-based global leader in Sustainable AI and Green Finance Technology, made its debut at the China International Import Expo (CIIE 2025) as part of the Singapore Sustainable Development Business Alliance.

Frank Zhang, President of MVGX (third from right), attends the China–Singapore Green Urban Collaboration Conference

Held from 5 to 10 November in Shanghai, this year's CIIE brings together participants from 155 countries, regions, and international organisations. The event features 4,108 overseas enterprises exhibiting across a record-breaking 430,000 square metres, reflecting the event's growing significance as a global platform for sustainable trade and innovation.

Under the theme "Singapore–China: Envisioning the Next Horizon", the Singapore Pavilion features 57 companies, including 18 first-time exhibitors. Among them, MVGX showcases its three core business pillars: Green Asset Trading, Sustainable AI Technology Services, and Green Finance Solutions, as part of its mission to advance green trade and deepen cooperation between Singapore and China.

Promoting Green Trade, Sharing a Sustainable Future

Amid accelerating global green investment and the pursuit of "dual carbon" goals, MVGX believes that green value should move beyond policy vision to become market-driven action. Its participation in CIIE 2025 marks a significant step in strengthening collaboration between Singapore and China across areas such as green infrastructure, low-carbon projects, and zero-carbon industrial parks.

As part of Singapore's national delegation, MVGX is engaging with buyers, institutional investors, and project developers from China and beyond. The company is demonstrating how its technologies can transform carbon credits and green assets into financeable and compliant products.

By leveraging this global trade platform, MVGX aims to serve as a bridge of innovation, driving tangible cooperation in green finance and low-carbon transformation between the two nations.

About MVGX

MVGX Tech is a global leader in Sustainable AI and Green Finance Technology, specialising in three key areas: Green Asset Trading, Sustainable AI Services and Green Finance Solutions. By integrating expertise in artificial intelligence, sustainability and RWA-compliant green finance, MVGX provides end-to-end, internationally compliant solutions, from carbon tracking, reporting and compliance management to the integration of green assets into sustainable finance. Its mission is to empower organisations to accelerate their sustainability goals through technology-enabled transparency, trust and impact.

