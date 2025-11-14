SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MVGX Technologies Group (MVGX), a Singapore-based leader in sustainable technology and green finance, has been recognised as a top finalist in the Sustainable Innovator category at the FinTech Excellence Awards during the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025, for its breakthroughs in digital carbon asset management and sustainable financial infrastructure.

MVGX Named Among Top Finalists for the Sustainable Innovator Award at SFF 2025

Held from 12 to 14 November, the SFF is one of the world's largest fintech events, bringing together innovative enterprises, investment institutions, and policymakers from across the globe. MVGX stood out among hundreds of global participants to become one of the top four finalists in the Sustainable Innovation category, underscoring its leadership in integrating technology and finance to accelerate decarbonisation.

MVGX was shortlisted for its self-developed Carbon Asset Trading and Footprint Framework, which combines blockchain and artificial intelligence to seamlessly connect carbon reduction data, digital carbon assets, and capital markets. This innovation establishes an intelligent, transparent, and verifiable infrastructure for green finance, enabling the digitalisation and financialisation of carbon credits and transforming them from static records into tradable, financeable, and transferable green assets; setting a new standard for next-generation green finance.

Through this framework, enterprises, cities, and project owners can put their verified carbon assets "on-chain" for real-time tracking and trustworthy verification. The system also allows for the tokenisation and fractionalisation of carbon credits, opening the door for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual investors to participate in the green economy. By lowering entry barriers and improving transparency, MVGX is helping make green investment more inclusive and accessible.

In addition to enabling participation, MVGX's system also helps accelerate implementation. By working with reputable financial institutions, the framework facilitates pre-investment and early-stage financing for high-quality green projects, allowing project owners to obtain funding during the initial phases of construction. This model transforms verified carbon assets from potential value into tangible financial capital, realising the leap from "green assets" to "green funds" and accelerating the implementation of projects that drive measurable climate impact.

Collectively, these innovations demonstrate MVGX's end-to-end approach to green finance, from the confirmation and verification of carbon-reduction outcomes to the digitalisation and financialisation of green assets, and finally to their compliant circulation and value sharing on a global scale. This not only opens up the channel between green projects and capital markets, but also provides cities, enterprises and individuals with a credible, open and participatory new ecosystem for green finance.

Reflecting on the company's recognition, Lily Hong, Chief Executive Officer of MVGX Technologies said, "Our goal is to make green assets come alive, to make them traceable, tradable, and bring real returns. Through technological innovation, we hope that every tonne of carbon reduction will have value, every green action will be rewarded, and green finance will become a driving force for global sustainable development".

Moving forward, MVGX will continue to advance innovation built on trust and transparency, working together with global partners to build a more transparent, inclusive, and sustainable future for green finance. Follow MVGX Tech on LinkedIn for more updates on its latest innovations, partnerships, and sustainability initiatives.

About MVGX

MVGX Tech is a global leader in Sustainable AI and Green Finance Technology, specialising in three key areas: Green Asset Trading, Sustainable AI Services and Green Finance Solutions. By integrating expertise in artificial intelligence, sustainability and RWA-compliant green finance, MVGX provides end-to-end, internationally compliant solutions, from carbon tracking, reporting and compliance management to the integration of green assets into sustainable finance. Its mission is to empower organisations to accelerate their sustainability goals through technology-enabled transparency, trust and impact.

