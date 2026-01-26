Natural Good Things Achieves Major Success with Taiwanese Artist Halo Mavis, Records 250,000 Live Commerce Sales

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's wellness inner-care brand Natural Good Things (NGT) is making significant strides in the global market through a strategic partnership with Taiwanese artist and mega influencer Halo Mavis.

NGT announced that it achieved cumulative sales of approximately 250,000 units through four live commerce collaborations conducted over the past year with top Taiwanese influencer Halo Mavis.

NGT specializes in the production and distribution of health functional food ingredients and operates under the brand philosophy of "wellness inner care for women's healthy lives." Backed by proprietary R&D capabilities and its own raw material manufacturing facilities, the company maintains rigorous quality standards. Its flagship product, SaengSaeng Enzyme, has earned steady consumer support for more than a decade since its launch, building strong trust among consumers both in Korea and overseas.

At the center of this achievement is Halo Mavis, a multi-talented entertainer active in film, music, and television, with more than 550,000 social media followers. Known for her disciplined self-care and highly credible public image, she is regarded as a powerful trendsetter among Taiwanese female consumers.

Leveraging its partnership with Mavis, NGT has continuously rolled out live commerce initiatives targeting Taiwanese consumers, achieving strong results across all four broadcasts. In particular, a special live broadcast held in November 2025, during which Halo Mavis visited NGT's headquarters in Korea, marked the highlight of the collaboration.

During the broadcast, NGT showcased its manufacturing infrastructure and brand philosophy, offering Taiwanese viewers an in-depth look into its production processes. Five products were introduced, including SaengSaeng Enzyme The Grain, SaengSaeng Enzyme The Choco, Pumpkin V Tea, Hibiscus S Tea, and Today's Lemon Juice. Among them, SaengSaeng Enzyme The Grain and SaengSaeng Enzyme The Choco sold out completely during the broadcast, while the full lineup generated approximately 78,000 units in sales over the promotional period.

NGT noted that the collaboration represents more than just strong sales performance, emphasizing that it signifies the brand's successful establishment as a trusted wellness brand in the Taiwanese market. Halo Mavis's visit to the company's Korean headquarters and introduce the company and its products firsthand served as a powerful trust-building initiative, particularly resonating with Taiwanese consumers who place strong emphasis on quality and transparency.

In addition to its enzyme products, NGT also saw strong demand for its tea lineup, reinforcing the brand's positioning as a comprehensive inner-beauty solution provider addressing women's daily health needs, including bloating management and overall wellness. Industry observers note that this milestone represents a meaningful achievement in NGT's expansion into the broader Chinese-speaking market.

Looking ahead to 2026, NGT plans to further strengthen its partnership by launching strategically co-developed products, moving beyond simple distribution. The company is currently preparing new products in collaboration with Mavis that reflect Taiwanese consumer preferences, with a launch targeted for the first half of the year.

An NGT representative stated, "Through close collaborations with global influencers with strong international impact, we will continue to grow as a leading brand in the Asian wellness market."

