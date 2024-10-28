Nefful International Holdings Pte. Ltd., Taiwan Branch Wins Two Awards at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Taiwan

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Taiwan Chapter was held at the Grand Hyatt Taipei on 13 September. Nefful International Holdings Pte. Ltd., Taiwan Branch emerged as one of the winners, taking home the Master Entrepreneur and Corporate Excellence awards.

Since its inception in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) has been a hallmark of excellence, honoring entrepreneurs and organizations who consistently demonstrate extraordinary entrepreneurship and success.

Nefful International, a Japanese company founded in 1973, has been revolutionizing consumer experiences through its innovative fiber technology. Beginning with the Teviron collection in 1979, Nefful has consistently expanded its product range and introduced the NEORON® collection in 2013.

Aligned with its philosophy of "Beauty, Health, and Aspiration," Nefful International is committed to enhancing daily life through products that promote well-being and personal growth. The company's signature NEORON® fibers offer exceptional benefits, including excellent heat insulation, moisture absorption, static reduction, negative ion release, and flame resistance.

Nefful International has steadily expanded its global reach, establishing a network of over 800,000 independent distributors worldwide. This growth has solidified the company's position as a prominent multinational direct selling brand.

Embracing a "family business" ethos, Nefful International values its employees and partners, treating them as integral members of the extended family. The company's goal is to foster a mutually beneficial relationship where distributors can grow alongside the business and contribute to its ongoing success.

General Manager of Nefful International, Shu-Chen Chen, was recognized with the APEA's Master Entrepreneur Award for her dedication and effective leadership skills. She began her career at the company under the guidance of Kamijo Toshiya, the then-general manager. Starting out as an accountant in the finance department, her dedication and hard work over two years led to a significant promotion in 1996. At that time, she became the youngest manager in the finance department.

As General Manager of the company, Shu-Chen Chen has taken a proactive approach to customer service, ensuring prompt resolution of complaints. She has also implemented various initiatives to enhance the company's institutional management, product quality, and service standards. To measure the effectiveness of these initiatives, she proposed that Nefful International be evaluated based on awards, certifications, and media recognition.

Under Shu-Chen Chen's leadership, Nefful International has achieved significant milestones. The company has garnered numerous awards, obtained quality certifications, boosted sales, and actively participated in social welfare initiatives. These accomplishments have not only enhanced the brand's reputation and value but have also driven steady annual growth in profits.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

