NEPCON JAPAN 2025: Asia's Leading Electronics Technology Exhibition with 1,800 Exhibitors Opens in Tokyo on January 22 / Featuring Power Device & Module Technology

TOKYO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEPCON JAPAN , Asia's leading exhibition for electronics R&D, manufacturing, and packaging technology, is set to return for its 2025 edition from January 22-24 at Tokyo Big Sight.

As Asia's leading trade show for electronics manufacturing, packaging, and R&D technology, this flagship event is expected to host 1,800* exhibitors including 500 new exhibitors and attract over 87,000* visitors. Attendees can also look forward to 200* free-to-attend conference sessions, offering insights from industry leaders shaping the future of electronics.

Expanded Power Device & Module Expo

A major highlight of NEPCON JAPAN 2025 is the Power Device & Module Expo, which will showcase advancements in cutting-edge power technologies. The expo features the highly anticipated Power Device Summit, including a special panel discussion by 5 top power device manufacturers: Infineon Technologies, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage, FUJI ELECTRIC, Mitsubishi Electric, and ROHM. Attendees can explore transformative trends in power devices through these expert-led sessions.

A Unified Platform for Cross-Industry Innovation

NEPCON JAPAN offers an integrated experience, as part of a larger strategy by RX Japan to create an all-encompassing platform for innovation. The event will host five interconnected trade shows under one roof: AUTOMOTIVE WORLD will present advancements in autonomous driving, EV technologies, connected vehicles, and more; Factory Innovation Week will focus on transforming manufacturing processes with AI-powered robotics, IoT solutions, and automation systems redefining industrial operations; SMART LOGISTICS Expo will highlight the latest innovations in supply chain management, including AI-driven inventory systems and autonomous delivery robots; and WEARABLE EXPO, Japan's only trade show dedicated to wearable devices, will present cutting-edge developments in health tech, industrial applications, and AR/VR technologies.

Don't Miss the Opportunity: Register to Visit

NEPCON JAPAN is your chance to experience groundbreaking innovations, connect with global industry leaders, and stay ahead of emerging trends shaping the future of technology. Whether you're seeking new solutions, partners, or trends, this event offers unparalleled opportunities to discover what's next across the R&D and tech industries.

Join us in January 2025—register now to secure your visitor badge for free and experience this transformative event firsthand. Visit the official website for more information at nepconjapan.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html.

*The numbers including concurrent shows

About RX Japan

RX Japan organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details: https://www.rxjapan.jp/en/.

