NetDragon Announces Strategic Plan to Develop AI Education Platform with Support by MHESI

NetDragon and EDA (Thailand) will preview the new aom-ai education technology platform currently in development (and set to launch later this year) at the SCI Power for Future Thailand expo.

HONG KONG, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon", Hong Kong Stock Code: 0777), a global leader in building internet communities, together with its local operator, EDA (Thailand) Co., Ltd. ("EDA (Thailand)"), is excited to announce a strategic initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation ("MHESI") to revolutionize education in Thailand. The partnership will unveil a state-of-the-art AI-powered education platform at the "MHESI Fair SCI Power for Future Thailand", a prestigious event organized by the MHESI and currently being held (from July 22 to 28) at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok.

Dr. Simon Leung, Vice Chairman of NetDragon, shared, "As a leader in global technology and education innovation, NetDragon has dedicated over a decade to developing comprehensive solutions that span hardware, software, and integrated education platforms. Our efforts have established us as the key player in the digital transformation of education, with our offerings reaching over 150 million users in 192 countries. We are excited to introduce our cutting-edge education technologies to Thailand, aligning with our vision to build the world's most extensive learning community."

The highlight of the collaboration is the new platform, aom-ai, designed to personalize the education experience with advanced AI integration. "Aom-ai adapts to individual learning styles, enhancing knowledge retention and engagement through an AI-driven teaching model. This is also positioned as a platform that not only supports professional training but also extends to lifelong learning, ensuring that education is accessible, effective, and tailored to meet the needs of learners in Thailand," added Dr. Leung.

Mr. Natasak Rodjanapiches, Executive Director of EDA (Thailand), emphasized the local impact and stated, "Aom-ai represents a significant advancement in learning technology, combining NetDragon's technological prowess with EDA (Thailand)'s deep local insights. This platform will support self-paced learning, facilitate accredited certifications, and foster a culture of continuous education, all essential for career development in the digital age. With aom-ai, we are preparing Thai citizens not just to participate but to excel in the digital economy."

At the MHESI Fair, the NetDragon and EDA (Thailand) booth features two distinct zones: the Immersive Learning Zone and the Independent Learning Zone. The Independent Learning zone demonstrates aom-ai and how the lifelong learning platform delivers AI teacher support. The Immersive Learning Zone will also showcase overall global technologies within the NetDragon family, including solutions from Promethean and Rokid AI, as well as a 360-degree VR gaming chair for a holistic experience.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved, Conquer Online and Under Oath. In the past 10 years, NetDragon has also achieved success with its online education business both domestically and globally, and its overseas education business entity, currently a U.S.-listed subsidiary named Mynd.ai, is a global leader in interactive technology and its award-winning interactive displays and software can be found in more than 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries.

