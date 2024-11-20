Neuedu Smart Education Platform V3.0: Helping Colleges and Universities to Realize One-stop Talent Training of "Teaching-Learning-Management-Training-Evaluation"

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the Report on China Smart Education 2023 released at the closing ceremony of the 2024 World Digital Education Conference, it is clearly pointed out that smart education is a higher level of digital education. In the actual development of smart education, colleges and universities are faced with the dilemma of lacking an integrated teaching platform, high-quality industrialized teaching resources, and scientific evaluation of majors and curriculum objectives.

Based on this background and the needs of colleges and universities, leveraging Neuedu's industrial strengths and the educational experience accumulated from its academic programmes, Neuedu has digitized, productized and platformized its leading educational concepts, methodologies, models, systems, and standards that have been verified by practice in Neusoft's three universities, and based on continuous application, feedback and iterative upgrading, Neuedu smart education platform, covering all aspects of teaching resource management, education and teaching implementation and education quality evaluation, with the attributes of "Five New" and "Four Characteristics", and meeting the requirements of 4S services (CaaS- Content as a Service, SaaS- Software as a Service, PaaS- Platform as a Service, DaaS- Data as a Service) has been constructed to assist colleges and universities to effectively improve the quality of professional talent training.

Neuedu smart education platform is a one-stop digital platform for colleges and universities. Leveraging Neuedu's industrial strengths and educational experience accumulated, the platform is student-centered, results-oriented, and organically integrates application-driven digital technology with student learning, classroom teaching and teaching management, covering the typical application scenarios of "teaching-learning-management-training-evaluation". The platform integrates digital technology deeply into the whole process of professional talent training to help the digital transformation of colleges and universities.

Construction Concept of the Neuedu Smart Education Platform

Neuedu smart education platform deeply integrates digital technology into the training process of professional talents, and can support the training of professional talents in all aspects through the entire process of talent training plan, curriculum teaching, curriculum practice, comprehensive training, quality activities and graduation design.

Student-centered and results-oriented design. The platform focuses on students' needs and learning achievements, and ensures that all functions and services are designed around students' learning experience and achievement optimization. Emphasis is placed on the orientation of learning results and the quantification and quality evaluation of learning effects. In addition, the platform design is supported by digital technology, such as the use of big data, artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other technical means to enhance students' learning process and teachers' teaching and management, so as to realize personalization of teaching content, real-time tracking of learning progress and optimal allocation of teaching resources. The platform covers and integrates various scenarios such as teaching, learning, management, training and evaluation, and can be combined flexibly and modularly. Through the organic integration and support in different scenarios, the platform can provide richer and more flexible educational services for colleges and universities, which enables colleges and universities to choose appropriate service modules according to their specific needs and development stages.

Characteristics of Neuedu Smart Education Platform

Resource Management Center Serving Eight Teaching Scenarios

The resource management module is divided into personal resource database and school-based resource database, and the types of resources that can be managed include "database, test database, test paper database, homework database, project database, course database, activity database, graduation project database, resource statistics, etc.". As a basic business module, it provides resources construction, search and management services for "course teaching, project practice &practical teaching, homework test, examination, quality activities, graduation project" and other teaching links.

Provide one-stop support for "all-major+multi-scenario" teaching

The platform supports teachers to flexibly set up course columns according to actual needs; flexibly set up course catalogue and corresponding class hours and teaching mode; flexibly set up course resource labels and related knowledge points; flexibly create level 1-5 project resources; and can be adapted to all disciplines and professional directions in colleges and universities, as well as various types of course teaching scenarios.

Meet the "Precise Teaching+Personalized Learning" based on Knowledge Graph

The platform supports teachers in constructing and displaying curriculum knowledge graphs in multiple ways and in multiple forms, and supports teachers in linking teaching resources and performing adaptive learning based on knowledge graphs. At the same time, based on customizable assessment rules and learning data, the platform can achieve quantitative assessment, realizing "teaching with guidance" and "learning with guidance", and helping teachers to teach with targeted precision and students to learn in a personalized way.

All-round and convenient examination function to efficiently deal with all kinds of examination scenarios

On the platform, test questions can be created, and through intelligent recognition technology, test questions can be quickly entered, quickly compared, quickly corrected, and saved in the question bank with a single click, thus greatly enhancing teachers' work efficiency. The system supports manual and random test paper generation, which is convenient for teachers to flexibly choose according to teaching objectives, test requirements and students' characteristics. Before the exam, teachers can flexibly set and publish the exam with just one click on the platform. After the exam, the system automatically scores objective questions, and subjective questions can be collaboratively reviewed by multiple people, effectively reducing the burden on teachers.

Diversified and lightweight online training environment to fully support the project practice and training

The platform seamlessly integrates experimental and practical teaching, supports a complete education path from theoretical learning to practical application, provides a diverse and lightweight teaching environment that spans experimental and practical teaching, allowing students to conduct project training at any time and location, thereby enhancing students' practical ability and problem-solving skills.

AI assistant enhanced by large model to innovate traditional teaching and learning methods

The platform provides a whole-process accompanying AI assistant, providing 7*24-hour instant question and answer support to help students solve doubts and reduce the burden on teachers; and intelligent assistance to teachers to build project resources, generate resource outlines and task manuals according to needs. The platform, based on students' characteristics and learning behaviors, provides one-to-one accurate guidance and give improvement suggestions and programming skills from task analysis to code optimization; provides personalized learning and teaching support for teachers and students to improve teaching quality and efficiency. The AI assistant has the ability of continuous learning to ensure the advancement and effectiveness of recommended resources.

Customised indicator system/assessment standard/ data support evaluation scheme of major and post ability

Starting from the training scheme of professional talents, based on the functions and resources of each module of the system, the training specifications/post abilities are decomposed into various teaching activities, and then the generated teaching data are summarized upward step by step to realize the quantitative assessment of evaluation indicators, and finally the ability portrait is generated. The platform supports colleges and universities in setting up personalized evaluation schemes according to their needs, and using online and offline teaching data to realize multi-dimensional automatic quantitative evaluation of majors and students' abilities.

CONTACT:

Lin Wei, [email protected]

SOURCE Neusoft Education Technology Co. Limited