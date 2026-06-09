Neural Concept opens its First APAC Office in Seoul to Accelerate AI-Driven Physical Product Development in South Korea

The leading AI-first engineering platform for physical product development, trusted by the world's top OEMs and industrial manufacturers

Deepening direct collaboration with Hanwha Ocean and other leading global automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in the region.

Dr. Eunjoo Lee, former CEO of IBM Korea and Executive VP at Samsung, joins as Board Advisor

SEOUL, South Korea, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neural Concept, the world leader in AI-driven physical product development, today announced the opening of its first direct office in Seoul and its first in APAC. The new office reflects growing demand from Korean manufacturers that are moving beyond isolated AI pilots and toward production-scale deployment across engineering teams. Neural Concept has confirmed plans to expand its work, with direct local support now available for deployment, capability-building and long-term engineering transformation.

Seoul office leadership team, left to right: Laurent D'Alvise (VP Commercial, APAC), Eunjoo Lee (Board Advisor) and Jiwon Jung (Regional Sales Director)

Across Korea's industrial base, engineering teams are under pressure to shorten development cycles while managing rising product complexity. In many organizations, critical workflows still remain fragmented across CAD, simulation and internal data environments, slowing iteration and limiting the impact of AI.

"South Korea is one of the world's most advanced manufacturing countries, and it is becoming a defining market for the next generation of engineering, " said Pierre Baqué, CEO and founder at Neural Concept. "The shift is no longer about experimenting with AI around the edges. It is about embedding Engineering Intelligence into core product development workflows. Opening our Seoul office allows us to support that transition directly, with the proximity and long-term commitment our customers expect."

"We see Seoul as a strategic base for one of the world's most important engineering ecosystems," said Jiwon Jung, Regional Sales Director for APAC at Neural Concept. "From automotive and electrification to shipbuilding, electronics and semiconductors, Korean manufacturers are setting the pace in industrial innovation. A direct presence allows us to support customers locally, accelerate adoption and help teams turn AI into an operational capability, beyond a promising concept."

Neural Concept has also appointed Dr. Eunjoo Lee as Board Advisor. Based in Korea, she brings over two decades of experience in enterprise AI and digital transformation, including leadership roles as former CEO of IBM Korea and Executive Vice President at Samsung, strengthening the company's APAC presence.

For manufacturers in the region, the move comes as AI adoption enters a new phase. Rather than layering AI onto legacy systems through disconnected experiments, leading engineering organizations are looking for infrastructure that can support production-scale workflows, governance and measurable business impact. Neural Concept's AI-native architecture is designed for that transition, providing an intelligence layer that fits directly into the way engineering teams already work.

"Neural Concept's platform demonstrated promising capabilities that could help accelerate our design workflows and make AI adoption far more practical," said Dongkwon Lee, SVP of Basic Performance Research Center, Hanwha Ocean.

The Seoul office opening builds on Neural Concept's global expansion, including the company's growth in the United States and its $100 million Series C funding round led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. As adoption accelerates across Korea, Japan and other major industrial markets, Neural Concept is investing in the local presence and delivery capabilities needed to help manufacturers scale Engineering Intelligence across the enterprise.

About Neural Concept

Neural Concept provides the intelligence layer for engineering, enabling companies to design and develop complex, high-performance products faster and more efficiently. Its AI-native platform embeds physics-aware intelligence directly into design and simulation workflows, empowering engineering teams to make continuous, AI-augmented decisions at every stage of product development.

Founded in 2019, Neural Concept serves leading OEMs and engineering organizations across automotive, aerospace, energy, consumer electronics, semiconductors and defense. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company has a growing global presence including offices in Munich, New York and the Asia-Pacific region, and is backed by global investors, including Goldman Sachs, Forestay Capital and D. E. Shaw Group.

Visit https://www.neuralconcept.com

Media Contact:

Valerie Serino

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SOURCE Neural Concept