Nexteer Opens Mexico Technical Center to Advance Engineering Support, Testing & Validation Capabilities

Tech Center Enhances Local Innovation & Customer Support to Drive North American Growth

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. and QUERÉTARO, Mexico, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive celebrated the opening ceremony of its new Mexico Technical Center (MXTC), marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic growth and commitment to innovation in North America. The MXTC strengthens Nexteer's local engineering capabilities to enhance responsiveness, efficiency and quality while providing advanced technical support for OEM product development and validation in Mexico and across the region.

Nexteer's global and local leadership along with distinguished government representatives attended today's ceremony.

"The opening of the Mexico Technical Center marks an exciting new chapter in our globally balanced footprint strategy," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Board Director of Nexteer Automotive. "By strengthening our local engineering and validation capabilities in Mexico, we are reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence, innovation and customer-focused growth across North America."

Located in Parque Industrial Finsa II in El Marqués, Querétaro, the MXTC spans 8,900 square meters and includes local engineering support, product validation, testing and office space. The center is dedicated to Nexteer product and process technologies, delivering innovative solutions and technical support tailored to local OEM customers.

"The new technical center underscores Nexteer's long-term commitment to Mexico and to our customers who rely on us for localized, agile engineering support," said Juan Farias, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Nexteer Mexico. "We are proud to continue growing our talented technical workforce in Querétaro and to contribute to the region's strong automotive ecosystem."

The MXTC is staffed by a highly skilled, multidisciplinary team. Supported by the Government of the State of Querétaro, this strategic investment strengthens Nexteer's ability to attract top talent and collaborate with OEM customers throughout the region.

The MXTC reinforces Nexteer's globally balanced footprint spanning five continents with regional production and technology hubs that enable seamless collaboration, efficiency and innovation across time zones and technical specialties.

Information about MXTC career opportunities will be shared on the Nexteer Automotive Mexico LinkedIn page.

ABOUT NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

