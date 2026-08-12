Nexteer's High Mount Direct Drive Actuator Unlocks Cockpit Design Freedom for Software-Defined Vehicles

Compact high-mount actuator architecture enables greater cockpit design flexibility, premium steering feel and scalable Steer-by-Wire integration for software-defined vehicles.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in advanced steering and motion control technologies, has introduced its High Mount Direct Drive Steer-by-Wire Hand-Wheel Actuator (HMDD). This compact actuator architecture helps OEMs rethink steering system packaging and cockpit design for software defined vehicles. By combining a high-mount motor location, direct-drive responsiveness and stationary hub, HMDD enables greater design freedom, premium steering feel and scalable integration across vehicle platforms. As OEMs move toward software-defined, electrified and increasingly flexible vehicle architectures, steering systems have an opportunity to evolve from fixed mechanical layouts to more adaptable, software-enabled motion control solutions.

Lightweight, Flexible and Adaptable Design

HMDD is the latest addition to Nexteer's Direct Drive Hand-Wheel Actuator portfolio for Steer-by-Wire systems, which translate driver steering input into digital commands to the road wheels while delivering steering feel feedback to the driver. Alongside Nexteer's low-mount option positioned under the dash, HMDD gives OEMs additional flexibility to select the actuator architecture that best supports their vehicle packaging, cockpit design and driver experience strategies.

By combining a compact high-mount architecture, direct-drive responsiveness and a stationary hub, HMDD creates new opportunities for automakers to reimagine the cockpit, including:

Greater steering interface design flexibility , including center-hub control and display concepts, stowable or reconfigurable steering interfaces and expanded steering wheel placement options.

, including center-hub control and display concepts, stowable or reconfigurable steering interfaces and expanded steering wheel placement options. Next-generation airbag integration, enabled by a stationary hub that removes the need for symmetrically designed driver airbags required for rotating systems.

enabled by a stationary hub that removes the need for symmetrically designed driver airbags required for rotating systems. Mass reduction opportunities of up to 23 percent compared with legacy column-based architectures, depending on vehicle application and packaging requirements.

compared with legacy column-based architectures, depending on vehicle application and packaging requirements. Scalable integration across internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicle platforms, with support for 12V and 48V electrical architectures and left- and right-hand-drive configurations.

Unlocking Motion Control for Software-Defined Vehicles

HMDD strengthens Nexteer's SbW portfolio, which is part of the company's broader Motion-by-Wire™ chassis control strategy, spanning steering, braking, rear-wheel steering and software-enabled motion control. When combined, these technologies enable coordinated motion control that advances safety, performance and efficiency beyond what mechanical systems alone can achieve.

"Nexteer's HMDD gives OEMs a new way to rethink the cockpit and driver experience while enhancing the steering feel, packaging flexibility and safety-critical performance," said Michael Hales, Executive Director, Research & Development, Nexteer Automotive. "As vehicles become more software-defined, technologies like HMDD help create a more flexible foundation for differentiated steering experiences and future vehicle architectures."

For drivers, HMDD is designed to deliver a premium steering feel through smooth, direct torque response and adjustable modes that provide realistic road feedback and driver connection. Its direct-drive configuration and flexible software tuning can support future feature evolution through software including potential over-the-air updates as OEM software strategies advance.

For OEMs, Nexteer's HMDD creates opportunities to standardize and scale SbW hardware while allowing brand differentiation through software-defined steering feel, cockpit experience and user features. This approach can help reduce part complexity, support faster development and create a more flexible foundation for future software-enabled vehicles.

Nexteer's HMDD was recently named a finalist for the 2026 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award, recognizing its potential as a pre-commercial innovation with strong market relevance.

To learn more about Nexteer's HMDD, visit Nexteer's Steer-by-Wire webpage.

About Nexteer Automotive

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. Celebrating 120 years of automotive innovation in 2026, Nexteer builds on a strong legacy of engineering excellence while continuing to shape the future of mobility. The company solves motion control challenges across key industry shifts – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

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SOURCE Nexteer Automotive