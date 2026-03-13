NLCS (Singapore) celebrates International Women's Day with 'HerStory' Exhibition

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North London Collegiate School (Singapore) marked International Women's Day 2026 with a series of meaningful events under the banner 'HerStory', bringing together students, parents, media, community leaders, and Singapore-based advocates designed to highlight women's voices, stories, and leadership in a shared commitment to empowerment, equality, and purposeful giving.

International Women's Day HerStory Dinner

The week-long programme celebrated women and inspired young people, creating a space where the next generation sits alongside those already driving change, and where shared purpose translates into collective action.

Rooted in a 175-Year Legacy of Female Empowerment

The values driving HerStory Week are inseparable from the founding story of NLCS itself. Frances Mary Buss established North London Collegiate School in 1850, pioneering girls' academic education at a time when rigorous learning for women was far from guaranteed. She believed that every girl deserves equal opportunity to access education that builds confidence, knowledge, and the power to shape her own future and she gave her life's work to making that belief a reality, shaping generations of leaders, innovators, and change-makers in the process.

The HerStory Dinner

The centrepiece of the week was the HerStory Dinner, a thought-leadership event built around the theme: "What Will You Give to Gain through Knowledge, Time, and Advocacy." It was an evening designed not just to commemorate, but to ask everyone in the room how they might contribute meaningfully through knowledge-sharing, service, and advocacy.

Presentations across the evening explored what it truly means to give, shining light on the initiatives, causes, and communities that NLCS (Singapore) has rallied around.

Student Leadership and Advocacy in Action

HerStory Week placed student voices and student action at its heart. Across the school, young people stepped forward to reflect on what equality means to them through their societies, their service, and their leadership, showing that the next generation is not waiting to inherit a more equal world, they are already building it.

Student ambassadors from across year groups spoke to the importance of equity, inclusion, wellbeing, and belonging, sharing their commitment to upstanding values, advocacy, and creating a community where every individual feels valued and supported.

MercuriX, the school's national champion STEM Racing team preparing for the World Finals, used the week to champion inclusive leadership in STEM, pledging to mentor younger female students and making the case that the most diverse teams build the best solutions.

The Student Athlete Coaching Programme connects Junior and Senior School students through sport, with female senior students modelling leadership and inspiring younger peers to see themselves as capable leaders.

The Amnesty International Society continued its steady work writing letters and petitions in support of human rights cases worldwide, rounded in the belief that no act of advocacy is too small to matter.

The GreenWave Society channeled its energy into sustainability on and off campus, fundraising grassroots charities and proving that student-led action reaches far beyond the classroom.

The school's Pacha Club, the first chapter of the global Pachamama Project to launch in Asia, has been creating reusable period pads for refugees and people experiencing period poverty, keeping girls in school and restoring dignity where it matters most.

Community Partners: Giving Where It Matters Most

HerStory Week also made room for the voices beyond the school walls, including women and organisations from across Singapore's women's empowerment, migrant worker welfare, and gender advocacy communities who joined the gathering not as guests, but as proof that giving through knowledge, time, and advocacy is already remaking the world.

About North London Collegiate School (Singapore)

Founded in 2020, NLCS (Singapore) is a British International School offering the academically ambitious NLCS curriculum, the IB Middle Years Programme, and the IB Diploma Programme. Drawing on 175 years of heritage, the school nurtures individuals to be intellectually curious and socially confident. Part of a global family of schools, NLCS (Singapore) is committed to developing compassionate global citizens.

Discover the full 'HerStory' Exhibition gallery and more stories from our community by following NLCS (Singapore) on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To learn more, please visit nlcssingapore.sg or get in touch with us today.

SOURCE North London Collegiate School (Singapore)