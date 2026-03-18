North London Collegiate School (Singapore) Student Achieves Academic Milestone with Peer-Reviewed Journal Publication

Saket Subramaniam of North London Collegiate School (Singapore) publishes peer-reviewed medical research on colorectal cancer liver metastasis in the American Journal of Student Research.

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North London Collegiate School (Singapore) celebrates the remarkable academic achievement of Grade 11 student Saket Subramaniam, whose research has been published in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Student Research.

Saket Subramaniam, Grade 11 student and Academic Ambassador (2025–2026) at North London Collegiate School (Singapore), pictured in the Biology laboratory. His research on surgical margins in colorectal cancer liver metastasis has been published in the American Journal of Student Research.

Currently serving as Academic Ambassador for the 2025–2026 academic year, Saket is deeply engaged in the intellectual life of the school. His paper, "The Correlation Between the Surgical Margin and Survival in Patients with Colorectal Cancer Liver Metastasis: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis," was published in the American Journal of Student Research, an international academic journal that publishes student-led research across disciplines including medicine and the life sciences, on 9 February 2026, marking a significant milestone for a student researcher. The paper is available through the American Journal of Student Research website and via its DOI: 10.70251/HYJR2348.41601614.

From Curiosity to Independent Medical Research

His interest in the field began during Grade 10, when he explored an online course, "So You Want to Be a Surgeon?" offered by the University of Hong Kong. The programme introduced him to surgical subspecialties, and he became particularly fascinated by surgical oncology. While many researchers focus on organs such as the brain or heart, Saket chose to study the liver, drawn by its regenerative properties and by the complex challenges faced by patients with liver cancer, which has a five-year survival rate of approximately 20%.

Saket's work explores a critical question in surgical oncology: how much healthy tissue should be removed around a tumour in liver cancer surgery to maximise patient survival while preserving the liver's extraordinary ability to regenerate. The research investigates whether an "optimal" surgical margin exists, examining existing studies to better understand how surgical decisions can influence patient outcomes.

Methodology and Research Approach

The paper was developed as an independent research project under the guidance of Lumiere Education. Saket worked closely with his mentor, Huairen Zhang, a PhD researcher at the University of Cambridge, who supported him throughout the research process. Determined to challenge himself, Saket chose to conduct a meta-analysis, a statistically rigorous method rarely attempted by students in the programme, requiring him to independently learn advanced statistical methodologies.

Reflecting on the publication process, Saket noted that the experience of revising and refining his work in response to peer review was both demanding and rewarding. Receiving detailed feedback from the journal editors reinforced his confidence and strengthened his belief in the value of his research.

Academic Enrichment and Student Scholarship at NLCS (Singapore)

At North London Collegiate School (Singapore), Saket credits the school's academic culture, and especially Ms Holden, the Assistant Principal (Academic), for fostering his intellectual curiosity. One particularly formative experience was delivering a seminar titled "Cancer – what is it and why is it so deadly?" as part of the school's Seminar Programme. Preparing and presenting the session deepened his understanding of cellular biology while building his confidence in public speaking and teaching.

Inspired by the opportunities he had experienced at NLCS (Singapore), Saket has sought to expand academic engagement within the school community. In his role as Academic Ambassador, he launched the Bryant Lectures, a new student-led lecture series named after pioneering scientist and former NLCS (UK) headmistress Sophie Bryant. The initiative gives students the opportunity to deliver formal academic lectures, complementing the school's established McCabe Lectures delivered by staff, parents and visiting academics. The inaugural Bryant Lecture will take place on 18 March.

Saket's parents shared their pride in his achievement:

"We were absolutely thrilled to learn that his research has been published in the peer-reviewed American journal of Student Research. We have seen Saket grow in confidence, discipline and self-belief thanks to the dedicated efforts, guidance, and encouragement of his teachers at North London Collegiate School (Singapore) and his academic mentor. Their unwavering support has played a significant role in shaping the person he is becoming, and we are deeply grateful for their commitment."

Encouraging other students to pursue their interests, Saket emphasises the importance of embracing opportunity:

"Whether it is to publish your work or to pursue your passion, my single best piece of advice is to take the opportunities presented to you. Be a risk-taker; approach uncertainty with foresight, innovation, and resilience. Deliver your first seminar, create your own society, publish your own research, as you never know which small step might become the defining moment of your journey."

Saket's accomplishment reflects the spirit of intellectual ambition and academic curiosity that lies at the heart of North London Collegiate School (Singapore), an international school offering the IB curriculum, where students are encouraged to pursue academic enrichment, independent research, and scholarly inquiry beyond the classroom.

About North London Collegiate School (Singapore)

Founded in August 2020, North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is a British International School offering the academically ambitious NLCS curriculum, followed by the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme and culminating in the IB Diploma Programme.

Drawing on 175 years of educational heritage from its founding school in the UK, NLCS (Singapore) nurtures individuals to be intellectually curious, socially confident, and grounded in compassion through a rigorous academic framework, rich co-curricular opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care.

Situated on Depot Road, the School is part of a global family of schools committed to educational excellence and developing global citizens.

To learn more about NLCS (Singapore), please visit our website (https://nlcssingapore.sg/) and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For media enquiries, please contact the NLCS (Singapore) Marketing Team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE North London Collegiate School (Singapore)