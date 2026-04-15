NLCS (Singapore) Hosts Inaugural International MUN Conference Uniting Students from Its Global Family of Schools

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NLCS (Singapore) was excited to host its first-ever International Model United Nations (MUN) Conference at the end of February, welcoming students from across the NLCS family of schools, including London, Jeju, Dubai and Kobe. The three-day event brought together young delegates for an immersive experience in diplomatic discourse and global problem-solving.

A student delegate engaging during the International Model United Nations Conference at NLCS (Singapore), alongside peers from across the NLCS family of schools.

Exploring the theme of 'Bridges Across Borders', the conference challenged students to tackle pressing global issues spanning sustainability and human rights, alongside historic crises including the Berlin Airlift of 1948. Across multiple committee sessions, students represented nations from around the world, negotiating complex resolutions from diverse geopolitical perspectives, gaining a deeper understanding of international relations and diverse perspectives.

Bridges Across Borders: Sustainability, Human Rights, and History

Chris van Dort, Director of MUN at NLCS Singapore, shared: "It is a genuine privilege to host this event for the first time and welcome schools from across multiple continents. Within the NLCS community, these events emphasise our collective vision of raising awareness for global issues whilst acting as global citizens. Running a conference for the first time has been no small task, and it would not have gone as smoothly without the tireless enthusiasm of our excellent students."

Student-Led Preparation Drives Conference Success

A significant feature of the conference has been the remarkable level of student leadership involved in its preparation. Much of the planning, training and coordination has been driven by students themselves, with experienced members of the school's MUN co-curricular activity guiding newer participants on effective debate techniques, research strategies and the art of crafting well-structured resolutions. This peer-led approach has not only strengthened the quality of debate during the conference but also reflects the spirit of MUN itself, a platform where students learn to lead, support one another, and take meaningful ownership of their learning.

One of NLCS (Singapore)'s students delegates mentioned, "Joining NLCS (Singapore) in its founding year made helping organise NLCSIMUN and chairing a committee especially meaningful. I felt immense pride hosting an event reflecting our school's international culture and academic ambition. Welcoming delegates from sister schools was genuinely exciting - their diverse perspectives made discussions dynamic and insightful. Chairing required vision, adaptability and compassion, deepening my understanding of what MUN truly stands for."

Student Chairs Guide Debates and Build Community

During the conference itself, this student leadership takes center stage. These student chairs act as subject matter experts in their respective committees, skillfully guiding debates while creating an inclusive environment where even first-time delegates feel empowered to contribute. They also take on a key role in ensuring that guidelines are followed across the weekend. It's this combination of responsibility and support that makes MUN such a powerful learning experience, pushing students to lead while simultaneously helping others find their footing.

A committee chair from NLCS London reflected, "Chairing the DISEC committee at NLCSMUN was incredibly rewarding. I was particularly impressed by delegates' enthusiasm and the high level of debate and diplomacy. It was especially fulfilling to see individuals grow in confidence and flourish throughout the conference. The experience truly embodied the theme of 'Bridges Across Borders' and I wished the trip to Singapore could have been longer."

Beyond the committee rooms, the conference offers rich opportunities for cultural exchange and connection. Visiting delegates also had the opportunity to explore Singapore together, visiting iconic landmarks while building connections with peers from across the NLCS global network. These shared moments culminate in a celebratory gala dinner, bringing all four schools together for an evening that honors not just their accomplishments, but the genuine friendships and mutual respect that have blossomed throughout the event. On the final day of the conference, students also had the opportunity to visit both Gardens by the Bay and the Art Science museum, getting the chance to explore cultural sites together and build fantastic memories.

Cultural Exchange Beyond the Committee Rooms

For many students, participating in MUN is a transformative experience that encourages them to think beyond their immediate environment and engage thoughtfully with global challenges. They discover their own voices, learn to articulate complex ideas with clarity, and advocate persuasively for positions they may not have considered before. This process of intellectual challenge and personal growth helps them develop empathy, resilience, and the confidence to engage with difficult questions, exemplifying NLCS's steadfast commitment to developing globally minded citizens equipped with critical thinking, diplomacy, and collaborative problem-solving skills needed to navigate an increasingly interconnected world.

Ultimately, they learn that effective leadership isn't about having all the answers, it's about asking the right questions, valuing diverse perspectives, and working together toward solutions that serve the greater good

Developing Global Citizens Through MUN

Students from NLCS Kobe reflected on their experience, noting "It made me realise that if I work hard, I can do really well and that motivated me to be better. I liked how everyone was friendly and supportive and even picked up a few new English vocabulary and phrases, which inspired me to learn more."

The inaugural International MUN Conference at NLCS (Singapore) has set a powerful precedent for what the NLCS global network can achieve when students are given the platform to lead. Over three remarkable days, delegates from London, Jeju, Dubai, and Kobe did not just debate resolutions - they built lasting connections, challenged their own perspectives, and demonstrated the kind of thoughtful, collaborative leadership the world needs. In creating this space for student voice and international collaboration, NLCS (Singapore) has shown that when young people are empowered to engage meaningfully with global challenges, they don't just rise to the occasion, they inspire others to do the same.

About North London Collegiate School (Singapore)

Founded in August 2020, North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is a British International School offering the academically ambitious NLCS curriculum, followed by the International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme and culminating in the IB Diploma Programme.

Drawing on 175 years of educational heritage from its founding school in the UK, NLCS (Singapore) nurtures individuals to be intellectually curious, socially confident, and grounded in compassion through a rigorous academic framework, rich co-curricular opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care.

Situated on Depot Road, the School is part of a global family of schools committed to educational excellence and developing global citizens.

To learn more about NLCS (Singapore), please visit our website ( https://nlcssingapore.sg/ ) and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE North London Collegiate School (Singapore)