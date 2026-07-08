NLCS (Singapore)'s Class of 2026 Delivers Outstanding IB Diploma Results

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Proud Moment for the NLCS (Singapore) Community

North London Collegiate School (Singapore) has announced one of its strongest International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme results to date, with the Class of 2026 achieving the highest outcomes in the school's history across several key measures.

With caps in the air and futures ahead of them, the Class of 2026 celebrates the end of one remarkable chapter and the beginning of another, embodying the spirit of an ambitious education at NLCS (Singapore).

The cohort achieved an average IB Diploma score of 38.16, with a 100% pass rate. Four students attained the highest score of 45 points, the highest number of perfect scorers ever achieved by the school. More than 63% of students scored 38 points or above, another school record, while 38.18% achieved 40 points or higher. In addition, 56% of students were awarded the IB Bilingual Diploma, recognising achievement across multiple languages.

These results reflect not only the academic ambition of the Class of 2026, but also their perseverance, intellectual curiosity and commitment to growth throughout their time at NLCS (Singapore).

University Offers from Leading Global Institutions

The Class of 2026 will now progress to leading universities around the world, pursuing a wide range of disciplines including Engineering, Psychology, Business & Management, Biological Sciences, Architecture & Design, Politics, International Relations and Law.

Their university outcomes reflect both the strength of their IB results and the breadth of interests developed through an NLCS education. This year, 65% of all students received at least one offer from a Russell Group university, while 42% of all university offers were from institutions ranked within the QS World University Rankings Top 50 (2026).

Since the school's inaugural graduating class in 2023, NLCS (Singapore) students have gone on to study at more than 130 universities worldwide, including Oxford, Cambridge, Stanford, Cornell, UCL, Imperial College London and Harvey Mudd College.

A Consistent Record of IB Diploma Success

The Class of 2026 is our 4th graduating class and joins a growing community of accomplished NLCS (Singapore) alumni building upon a strong tradition of academic success in the IB Diploma Programme.

In these four years, NLCS (Singapore) students have consistently achieved outstanding results. These achievements reflect the strength of the school's ambitious academic programme, exceptional pastoral support and commitment to developing young people who are intellectually capable, globally minded and ready to thrive at leading universities around the world.

An Education Without Ceilings

At NLCS (Singapore), education is guided by the NLCS ethos of developing confidence, curiosity and a genuine love of learning.

Through the International Baccalaureate pathway, students are challenged to think deeply, make connections across disciplines and approach learning as more than preparation for examinations. The Extended Essay, Theory of Knowledge and Creativity, Activity, Service give students opportunities to research independently, reflect critically and connect learning with purposeful contribution.

Supported by expert teachers, a close-knit community and a broad enrichment programme, NLCS (Singapore) students leave with more than outstanding qualifications. They develop the intellectual confidence, resilience and character to thrive at university and contribute thoughtfully to the world beyond school.

About North London Collegiate School (Singapore)

Founded in August 2020, North London Collegiate School (Singapore) is a British international school offering the academically ambitious NLCS curriculum, followed by the International Baccalaureate's Middle Years Programme and culminates in the IB Diploma Programme.

Drawing upon 175 years of educational heritage from its founding school in the UK, NLCS (Singapore) nurtures individuals to be intellectually curious, socially confident, and grounded in compassion. Every student is known, challenged, and celebrated through a rigorous academic framework, rich co-curricular opportunities, and exceptional pastoral care.

Situated on Depot Road, the school is part of a global family of schools committed to educational excellence and developing global citizens.

To learn more about NLCS (Singapore), please visit our website and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE North London Collegiate School (Singapore)