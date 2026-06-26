No-Leave Getaway: Agoda Reveals Top Time-Efficient Destinations for South Korean Travelers

- Tokyo, Fukuoka and Osaka take the top three spots, while destinations in China also see strong travel demand

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer preferences evolve beyond value for money and emotional satisfaction, South Koreans are increasingly prioritizing time efficiency by maximizing experiences while minimizing time spent. This shift is also reshaping travel habits, with more travelers seeking destinations that allow them to make the most of their holidays without taking additional leave. Reflecting this growing trend, digital travel platform Agoda has unveiled the top time-efficient destinations for South Korean travelers that offer the best value for time, with destinations in Japan and China rising in popularity.

Based on accommodation searches made on Agoda by South Korean travelers between January and May 2026 for check-ins between Friday to Sunday in late July and early August, Tokyo took the top spot as the preferred weekend getaway abroad. Rounding out the top five were Fukuoka, Osaka, Shanghai, and Nagoya.

With Japanese destinations claiming the top three spots, Agoda's data underscores the enduring appeal of nearby destinations for short weekend escapes or even no-stay trips. Convenient flight connectivity, the continued weakness of the Japanese yen, cultural familiarity, and diverse leisure experiences ranging from culinary delights and shopping to concerts and entertainment, are believed to be driving continued interest among South Korean travelers.

Notably, Agoda's insights also reveal that Chinese destinations are rising in popularity among South Korean travelers for short weekend getaways. Beyond their proximity to South Korea, China's visa-free entry policy for South Korean passport holders contributes to the growing appeal of these destinations.

In particular, Shanghai has emerged as a hotspot for experience-driven travel, likely fueled by the rising popularity of "wanghong" makeup, a Chinese beauty trend that has captured the attention of younger travelers. The trend has gained further momentum through influencer- and celebrity-driven content, including actress Han Ga-in and entertainer Park Myung-soo sharing their makeover experiences, professional styling sessions, and photoshoots on YouTube.

Beyond Shanghai, Agoda's data also reveals that China's coastal cities are emerging as hotspots for weekend getaways among South Korean travelers. Yantai, located in Shandong Province, saw a more than 7x increase in searches, thanks to expanded flight options and its status as one of China's leading wine regions. Meanwhile, Dalian recorded a nearly 5x rise in popularity, drawing travelers interested in history and cultural heritage. The city is home to the Lüshun District Court, where South Korean independence activist Ahn Jung-geun stood trial, and the Lüshun Russo-Japanese Prison, where he spent his final days, making it a meaningful destination for travelers seeking a history-cation (history + vacation) experience. Qingdao, another coastal destination renowned as the birthplace of Tsingtao Brewery, also saw a 10% increase in search volume.

Outside the top five, Taipei and Hong Kong also secured spots in the broader ranking. Taipei attracts travelers with its rare combination of city life, mountain landscapes, and seaside experiences, all within easy reach. Hong Kong continues to draw visitors with its vibrant food scene and distinctive atmosphere, which resonates with fans of Hong Kong cinema and culture.

Alex Park, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda shared, "Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report found that 22% of South Korean respondents plan to take trips lasting just one to three days this year, underscoring a growing preference for short breaks that are easy to fit into busy schedules without using up too much annual leave. Whether it's a weekend escape or a short getaway, Agoda is committed to helping travelers find great deals on accommodations, flights, and activities, enabling them to make the most of every journey."

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda ensures travelers can seamlessly combine their bookings on one convenient platform for every aspect of their journey, whether it's a time-efficient getaway or a summer holiday. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com to plan next trip.

SOURCE Agoda