No More Seasonal Blues! iHerb Launches Spring "Defense-Focused" Health Guide: Discovering 6 Nutritional Essentials

HONG KONG, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring arrives, drastic changes in temperature and environmental humidity often lead to "seasonal discomforts" such as fatigue and disrupted routines. Recognizing the rising demand for spring skincare and nutritional supplements, global cross-border health e-commerce platform iHerb has launched the "Spring Defense Supplement Guide." It features 6 cost-effective health products, ranging from daily nutritional supplements to lifestyle care, to support consumers through the seasonal transition.

iHerb has selected 6 spring supplement essentials to accompany consumers in welcoming the changing season.

As a world-renowned online retailer of health and wellness products, iHerb offers over 50,000 products, covering vitamins, sports nutrition, beauty and personal care, natural foods, and home lifestyle items. Shipped through fulfillment centers in the U.S. and Asia, the platform serves over 180 countries and regions worldwide, allowing consumers to easily purchase popular international health products. To address the unpredictable spring weather and pace of life, iHerb has organized three daily supplement categories—nutritional support, sleep relaxation, and daily functional nutrition—to help consumers maintain a good state amidst their busy lives.

Maintaining Inner and Outer Balance: Daily Nutritional Supplements for Seasonal Changes

During seasonal transitions, issues like skin instability and disrupted life rhythms are common; thus, starting adjustments with daily nutritional supplements is particularly important. The popular supplement "Thorne Zinc Picolinate," known for its zinc nutritional support, has become a top choice for many consumers during this period. For home life, the highly popular "Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Hand Soap," featuring a birchwood scent and plant-based formula, provides a refreshing forest woody aroma that brings a sense of relaxation to daily hand cleaning.

Quality Sleep and Relaxation: Recharging for the Rhythm of Life

Good sleep quality is an essential foundation for maintaining the rhythm of life. "Swanson Albion Magnesium Glycinate" provides mineral support and serves as a daily source of magnesium nutrition, attracting attention from those who value a balanced lifestyle. For those working long hours or needing to maintain focus, the "Brain Health Veggie Capsules" from iHerb's popular brand California Gold Nutrition offer multifaceted nutritional support, serving as a pillar for busy professionals.

Functional Nutritional Supplements: Welcoming Spring Vitality

As the weather gradually warms up, the demand for outdoor activities and exercise increases. "Nutricost HMB Capsules" provide the daily nutritional support needed for the active population, whether for home yoga or outdoor jogging. Furthermore, with the rising popularity of concerts and sports events, daily eye care supplements are also gaining attention. iHerb recommends "Doctor's Best Natural Vision Enhancers," which contain not only lutein and zeaxanthin but also Omega-3, DHA, and EPA to provide the comfort and nourishment required by modern individuals for long durations.

Limited-Time Promo Code Code: 22% Off at Checkout

In addition to product recommendations, iHerb is simultaneously launching several limited-time promotions. iHerb stated that through its diverse range of health products and cross-border direct shipping services, it hopes consumers can easily replenish necessary nutrients during the seasonal change. To thank consumers for their long-term support, iHerb is offering a special value deal for Hong Kong consumers in the spring of 2026. From April 10 to April 24, use the promo code "78IHERB" at the iHerb official website checkout to enjoy 22% off. Grab the opportunity for spring replenishment and boost healthy energy into your daily life.

iHerb:Your One-Stop Global Health Destination

Headquartered in California, USA, iHerb is a leading global online retail brand for health and wellness products. iHerb's greatest advantage is providing Hong Kong consumers with a secure channel that eliminates the need for purchasing agents and the fear of counterfeit goods. All products are shipped directly from fulfillment centers in the U.S. and Asia, guaranteeing authentic products and an extremely convenient shopping experience:

Fast Delivery: Arriving as early as the next day after ordering.

Arriving as early as the next day after ordering. Free Shipping: Enjoy free shipping on orders over HKD$300.

From vitamins and nutritional supplements to health essentials for the family, now is the best time to shop. If you want to shop smart and with peace of mind, visit the iHerb official website now and don't let thesehigh-value deal slip away!

About iHerb (Official Website: https://hk.iherb.com/)

iHerb is a world-renowned cross-border e-commerce platform from the United States, focusing on providing high-quality health foods, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care, and lifestyle products. With over 50,000 selected products across the site, serving more than 180 countries and regions, iHerb is committed to allowing global consumers to obtain healthy and beautiful choices at reasonable prices. All products are shipped directly from multiple advanced fulfillment centers in the U.S. and Asia, maintaining product freshness under full cold chain and temperature-controlled warehouse management. iHerb also continues to strengthen its multilingual customer service and local payment methods to ensure a safe, transparent, and convenient shopping experience for users worldwide.

SOURCE iHerb