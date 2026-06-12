Summer Sports Wave is Here! iHerb Curates 9 Must-Have "Energy Boost" Essentials

Limited-Time 618 Promotion Offers Savings on Selected Health and Wellness Products

HONG KONG, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, the enthusiasm for running, fitness, and outdoor activities continues to heat up. Coupled with the recent buzz around international sporting events, many people are staying up late to follow live matches while maintaining their regular daily work routines, leading to a much more fast-paced lifestyle. Facing the physical exhaustion brought on by high temperatures, workouts, and changes in daily routines, how to maintain peak condition through daily nutritional supplementation and a healthy diet has become a major focus for many. The global cross-border health e-commerce platform, iHerb, has carefully selected 9 popular items—ranging from sports nutrition and daily supplements to high-protein snacks and practical sports accessories—to accompany consumers in embracing a vibrant and energetic summer.

Simultaneously, iHerb is launching its "618 Limited-Time Offer." From June 12 to June 20, new customers can enter the promo code "618HK30" at checkout to enjoy a 30% discount, while existing customers can use the code "618SALE26" for a 27% discount. Plus, enjoy free shipping on orders over 150 HKD for a limited time only! This makes it easier than ever to grab all your summer supplements and sports gear in one go.

As a globally renowned online retailer for health and wellness products, iHerb offers over 50,000 items covering diverse categories such as vitamins, sports nutrition, natural foods, beauty care, and daily essentials, serving over 180 countries and regions worldwide. In response to summer sports needs and changing lifestyle rhythms, iHerb has organized its recommendations into three main nutritional directions to help consumers confidently tackle the heat and physical challenges.

Elevate Sports Performance: Build Your Summer Mobility

In recent years, the number of people engaging in fitness, running, and outdoor sports has continued to grow, with many paying closer attention to pre- and post-workout nutrition. California Gold Nutrition's "Pure Creatine Monohydrate" is highly favored by those focused on sports performance and daily training, becoming a hot item among the fitness community. Meanwhile, the brand's "Organic MCT Oil" is beloved by fitness enthusiasts and those on ketogenic diets; it can be easily added to coffee, drinks, or daily meals as a convenient nutritional boost.

Besides nutritional supplements, sports accessories are equally essential. The iHerb Goods "Blender Bottle with Blender Ball" is not only portable but also ensures that whey protein, sports drinks, or nutritional powders are mixed quickly and evenly, making it a must-have accessory for many gym-goers.

Maintain Your Energy for Late-Night Matches: Daily Nutrition is Indispensable

With the recent surge in international sports events, many fans are staying up late to catch the games. Facing disrupted sleep schedules and the need for prolonged focus, maintaining balanced nutrition is crucial. Metagenics "OmegaGenics® 5-in-1 Fish Oil" is rich in premium EPA and DHA with a natural, easy-to-consume lemon flavor, serving as an essential foundational supplement for those who frequently eat out or stay up late.

Doctor's Best "High Absorption Magnesium Lysinate Glycinate 100% Chelated (Albion® TRAACS®)" provides a reliable daily source of minerals and is highly sought after by those who value a high quality of life, good rest, and regular routines. Additionally, Doctor's Best "PepZin GI® Zinc-L-Carnosine" has become a popular choice for daily wellness management. It offers a versatile nutritional solution perfectly suited for the fast-paced, high-dining-out lifestyle of modern consumers.

Fueling the Whole Family: High-Protein Snacks and Daily Nutrition in One Go

Beyond sports enthusiasts and sports fans, summer is also peak season for family outings and outdoor activities. Nature's Way "Alive!® Kids Chewable Multivitamin" for kids, featuring an orange berry flavor, has become a popular choice for daily family nutritional support.

For those looking to balance great taste with nutritional benefits, high-protein snacks are a trendy choice. KIND Bars "Dark Chocolate Cocoa Breakfast Protein Bars" combines rich chocolate flavor with protein replenishment, making it a perfect afternoon snack or post-workout boost. The Atkins "Protein Cookies - Chocolate Chip" offers both great texture and convenience, becoming a new favorite guilt-free snack for office workers, gym-goers, and late-night sports fans.

618 Limited-Time Offer Begins: Up to 30% Off on Wellness Essentials

iHerb hopes that through its diverse product selections and cross-border direct delivery services, it can help consumers easily find the health supplements that suit them best during the summer sports season, travels, and lifestyle changes. The 618 limited-time promotion runs from now until June 20: new customers enjoy 30% off with the code "618HK30", and existing customers get 27% off with "618SALE26". Seize the timing for summer replenishment and prepare early for a healthy second half of the year.

iHerb: Your One-Stop Global Health Shop

Headquartered in California, USA, iHerb is a leading global online retail brand for health and wellness products. iHerb's greatest advantage is providing a safe, reliable platform where consumers "don't need to look for purchasing agents and don't have to worry about buying fakes." With an authentic product guarantee, iHerb brings in premium niche brands from around the world. Many highly-rated natural, organic, vegan, or gluten-free brands from Europe and the US that haven't been widely introduced in Hong Kong SAR can easily be found on iHerb, making it highly attractive to consumers pursuing specific lifestyles or dietary needs. All products are shipped directly from logistics centers, providing an exceptionally convenient shopping experience:

Fast Delivery: Get your orders delivered as fast as the next day.

Get your orders delivered as fast as the next day. Free Shipping: Enjoy free shipping on orders over 150 HKD (Limited period; final charges as displayed at checkout.).

From vitamins and supplements to health goods for the whole family, now is the perfect time to stock up. Shop smart and with peace of mind—visit the iHerb official website today to stay updated on the latest deals so you never miss out on high-value offers!

About iHerb (Hong Kong Official Website: https://hk.iherb.com/)

iHerb is a US-based online retail brand headquartered in California, specializing in health and wellness products. Its core philosophy is to provide high-quality natural health products to global consumers at affordable prices with a convenient shopping experience. Currently, iHerb's product line covers over 50,000 items, including vitamins, nutritional supplements, sports nutrition, beauty care, natural foods, personal care products, and pet supplies. It partners with over 1,200 brands, ranging from well-known international names to proprietary house brands.

One of iHerb's key features is its global direct shipping service, delivering products from multiple fulfillment centers in the US and Asia directly to over 180 countries, with a multi-language interface to accommodate consumers from different regions.

SOURCE iHerb