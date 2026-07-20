Summer Skincare Beyond the Surface: iHerb Highlights 6 Global "Beauty & Wellness" Must-Haves for a Complete Care Ritual

HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As July brings rising temperatures and intense UV rays, activities like traveling, visiting markets, hiking, or simply commuting daily expose our skin to prolonged sunlight and heat. Beyond daily sun protection, consumers are increasingly embracing an "inside-out" approach to beauty and wellness, combining nutrition with skincare to support healthier skin. The global cross-border health e-commerce platform iHerb has curated six top-rated customer favorites, covering everything from inner care and sun protection to after-sun repair and daily nutritional supplements. This comprehensive selection is helping consumers build a complete summer skincare routine and help them establish a complete summer skincare rhythm.

Caption: For summer skincare strategies from the inside out, iHerb has curated six highly-discussed and top-rated essentials. Provided by iHerb

Achieve Hydrated, Glowing Summer Skin from the Inside Out

This summer, iHerb has carefully selected a range of highly-discussed and well-reviewed products. Addressing the three core needs of summer skincare—hydration, protection, and repair—these selections help create a more comprehensive summer skincare routine.

With the growing Beauty & Wellness trend, an increasing number of people are tailoring their daily nutritional supplements to their lifestyles, seamlessly extending skincare into their everyday routines. A highly popular item from iHerb's in-house brand, California Gold Nutrition's "Hyaluronic Acid Complex," combines hyaluronic acid, L-Proline, French grape seed, and French maritime pine bark extracts. It is highly favored by consumers who prioritize daily hydration and support healthy-looking skin, making it a top choice on many summer skincare shopping lists.

For Vitamin C supplementation, the popular iHerb brand Doctor's Best offers "Vitamin C with Q-C," providing a reliable daily source of Vitamin C. It is ideal for individuals with busy lifestyles looking to secure their nutritional intake and remains a favorite choice for daily supplementation. Furthermore, to cope with hectic schedules and frequent outings, another highly sought-after product—Life Extension's "BioActive Complete B-Complex"—provides a comprehensive source of B vitamins, serving as an essential daily supplement for busy professionals and those with fast-paced routines.

Beyond standard vitamins, Nature's Way "Alive! Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies" feature a delicious strawberry flavor and a convenient chewable design, making daily nutrition an effortless part of life. It has become a highly popular item among women, bringing both convenience and a sense of ritual to their daily care habits.

Sun Protection and After-Sun Repair Are Key to Summer Skincare

Prolonged outdoor activities make the skin more vulnerable to UV rays and high temperatures. Therefore, everything from sun protection to after-sun care represents a crucial step in summer skincare. Ranking high on iHerb's charts for baby sun protection and safe care, the brand think (Thinkbaby®) offers its "Zinc Oxide Sunscreen, SPF 50". Utilizing a zinc oxide formula, it boasts a comfortable texture free of harmful chemicals, making it suitable for daily commutes, outdoor activities, and family trips.

After the skin endures prolonged sun exposure, timely hydration and soothing care are equally vital. The popular iHerb brand Lily of the Desert offers a "99% Aloe Vera Gelly" primarily made from organic aloe vera. Its refreshing texture is deeply loved by consumers, making it a perfect component of daily moisturizing and after-sun soothing routines.

718 Limited-Time Offer Begins: Enjoy Up to 25% Off on iHerb Must-Buys

iHerb notes that consumers' summer skincare needs are no longer limited to a single product, but instead focus on a comprehensive care rhythm built upon sun protection, repair, and daily nutritional supplementation. Through a diverse product selection and cross-border direct shipping services, iHerb hopes to help consumers craft a lighter, more efficient summer skincare strategy. From now until July 25 at 11:59 PM, new customers can enter the promo code "26PRN7" for a 30% discount, while existing customers can use "26SUM77" for a 25% discount. Seize the 718 limited-time event to stock up on iHerb's must-buy and best-selling products to beat the summer heat.

iHerb: Your One-Stop Global Health Shop

Headquartered in California, USA, iHerb is a leading global online retail brand for health and wellness products. iHerb's greatest advantage is providing Hong Kong consumers with a safe, reliable platform where they "don't need to look for proxy buyers and don't have to worry about counterfeits". All products are shipped directly from logistics centers in the US and Asia, guaranteeing 100% authenticity across the site, alongside an exceptionally convenient shopping experience:

Fast Delivery: Orders can arrive as fast as the next day.

Orders can arrive as fast as the next day. Free Shipping: Enjoy free shipping on orders over HKD 150.

Enjoy free shipping on orders over HKD 150. Easy returns & refunds: For purchases made on the iHerb website or app, returns are accepted within 30 days from the day the order is received, while iHerb brand products enjoy an extended 90-day return period.

This summer, take advantage of the 718 promotion to treasure hunt on iHerb and discover even more highly-talked-about and highly-rated bestsellers!

About iHerb ( https://hk.iherb.com/)

iHerb is a globally renowned US-based cross-border e-commerce platform specializing in high-quality health supplements, nutritional products, beauty and personal care, and daily essentials. Offering a curated selection of over 50,000 items and serving more than 180 countries and regions, iHerb is dedicated to helping global consumers access health and beauty options at reasonable prices. All products are shipped directly from multiple advanced logistics centers in the US and Asia, maintaining product freshness through rigorous cold-chain and temperature-controlled warehousing management . iHerb also continuously enhances its multi-language customer service and localized payment methods to ensure a safe, transparent, and convenient shopping experience for users worldwide.

SOURCE iHerb