Noah Holdings' Olive Asset Management Inaugurates N+ Club in Tokyo

N+ Club Paves the Way for Olive Asset Management to Bring AI-Era Global Allocation Solutions and AI Infrastructure to Japan

TOKYO, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global asset management platform, Olive Asset Management ("Olive" or the "Company"), under Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Group") (NYSE: NOAH | HKEX: 6686), an AI-native wealth management firm headquartered in Singapore and serving global Chinese families, today held an official inauguration ceremony for N+ Club in Tokyo.

N+ Club (Noah Plus Club) reflects Noah's commitment to connecting the global Chinese wealth community. It is a Tokyo engagement space for global Chinese families whose lives include Japan — a home for the conversations, relationship continuity, and long-horizon stewardship that wealth partnerships across generations require. With this ceremony, Noah broadens its global footprint, adding a vital engagement hub to complement its established four booking and trading centers in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Shanghai, and the United States.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Norah Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Noah Holdings; Jing Peng, Global CEO of Olive Asset Management; Henry Chen, Deputy General Manager for Japan, Olive Asset Management; as well as representatives from Olive's global network of partners, including the asset management division of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management (SMDAM), the corporate banking division of Mizuho Bank, the international division of Tokyo Star Bank, and Marubeni Urban Development, among others.

A Space for the Long Conversation: Japan's Role in Global Chinese Families' Lives

Japan is among the destinations most frequently visited by global Chinese families for business, education, healthcare, lifestyle, and early schooling for the next generation. A substantial community of Chinese residents and long-stay visitors has established lives across Tokyo and beyond. In conversations with these families, one theme consistently surfaces: the need for a partner who can hold the long conversation. They seek an advisor for whom a discussion in Tokyo about a child's education connects seamlessly to a portfolio managed from Singapore, a trust structured in Hong Kong SAR, and exposure to the global AI infrastructure cycle — all held within a single, coordinated view of the family's wealth.

N+ Club is built around that continuity. Located in central Tokyo, the space is designed not as a conventional office, but as a place where advisory conversations, relationship continuity, and quiet hospitality come together for families whose lives already span multiple jurisdictions.

At the inauguration ceremony, Norah Wang, Co-founder and Chairwoman of Noah Holdings, addressed guests and invited clients:

"Trust is what makes every other capability meaningful, and for over twenty years, we have learned that it is earned most in the moments when a partner is truly needed. What we see in Japan today is a generation of global Chinese families whose lives already move across multiple jurisdictions. They ask us for one thing — a partner who can hold the whole picture with them. Our conviction is simple: we understand finance, and we understand Chinese families even better. Noah is where global Chinese wealth connects, and that is what N+ Club stands for: Wisdom Beyond Wealth."

Olive: Noah's Asset Management Platform for the AI Era

Turning these long-horizon conversations into actionable global portfolios is the core mission of Olive. Olive Asset Management is Noah's global asset management platform, designed to bring AI-era allocation to global Chinese families. Olive structures client portfolios across three layers — Safety, Core, and Growth — within a three-dimensional framework spanning geography, sector, and liquidity.

Within Olive's investment directions, AI infrastructure represents an area of notable depth. Since building its investment research capabilities in 2016, Olive has assembled one of the earliest systematic positions in AI infrastructure investment held by any Asian wealth management institution. Olive's global research network spans the United States, Singapore, Japan, and Canada.

Olive's coverage spans the full AI capital stack, from compute and semiconductor infrastructure, data centers, and the power and grid systems that sustain them, to foundation models and multimodal AI systems, vertical AI across healthcare and biotechnology, and frontier hard-tech — including autonomous driving, robotics, and space technology.

Jing Peng, Global CEO of Olive Asset Management, said: "Our work at Olive is to build global allocations that hold up through cycles across Safety, Core, and Growth portfolio layers. As our 2026 CIO Report sets out, AI has moved beyond the phase of pure technological innovation and entered a stage defined by infrastructure build-out — compute, energy, data centers, grid — that will anchor capital allocation for the next ten to twenty years. This is where we have built depth since 2016. N+ Club is a place in Tokyo where the families we serve can sit down with us, in person, to continue the conversations that long-horizon global allocations require."

N+ Club Joins Noah's Global Engagement Network

In an industry increasingly shaped by digital delivery, the Group continues to view in-person environments as indispensable to trust-building and long-horizon relationships — particularly for families whose lives already span multiple jurisdictions, where continuity across geographies is not a convenience but a requirement.

The opening of the Tokyo N+ Club, combined with Noah's integrated operational platform, offers global Chinese families a coordinated view of their wealth. It also provides a direct pathway into the AI infrastructure that is reshaping the global allocation of capital—delivering on Noah's long-standing commitment: Where Global Chinese Wealth Connects.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH | HKEX: 6686) is an AI-native wealth management firm headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to being where global Chinese wealth connects. The firm serves high-net-worth families and distinguished institutions worldwide.

Founded in 2005 and dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (2010) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (2022), Noah brings over 23 years of disciplined wealth stewardship. With four global booking and trading centers across Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Shanghai, and the United States, Noah has allocated over US$153 billion in cumulative assets for clients spanning nine countries and more than 30 jurisdictions.

Noah serves clients through three flagship brands — ARK Wealth Management (Human + AI Integrated Global Wealth Management Platform), Olive Asset Management (Global Asset Allocation Platform), and Glory Family Heritage (Global Family Legacy & Lifestyle Platform). Together, they form an integrated global wealth management system under a unified governance framework, guided by wealth expertise with deeper global Chinese insight.

Beyond financial services, Noah's Global N+ Ecosystem unites global Chinese families across generations through curated experiences in art, music, and culture. The inheritance of wealth ultimately returns to the inheritance of culture and spirit, and it is this that defines Noah's philosophy: Wisdom Beyond Wealth.

For more information, please visit https://www.arkwealth.com/

ABOUT OLIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT

Olive Asset Management ("Olive") is the global asset management platform of Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH | HKEX: 6686), designed to bring AI-era allocation to global Chinese families. Olive structures client portfolios across Safety, Core, and Growth, with particular depth in AI infrastructure investment. Since 2016, Olive has built one of the earliest and most systematic positions in AI infrastructure investment held by any Asian wealth management institution, with cumulative direct and indirect exposure to over 200 AI and frontier-tech companies across 50+ VC sub-funds and 100+ direct investments. Olive's research network spans the United States, Singapore, Japan, and Canada. Guided by long-termism, rigorous research, and a disciplined investment framework, Olive serves over 30,000 family clients globally with combined assets exceeding US$ 10 billion.

For more information, please visit https://www.oliveam.com/.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited