Nova Technology Expands into Hong Kong with Next-Generation AI Products

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Technology (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. ("Nova Technology"), a leading insurance AI technology company in China, announced its official entry into the Hong Kong market through Nova Technology International Limited ("Nova International").

The company is bringing its AI-powered solutions in underwriting, claims management, and insurance risk analytics to insurers in Hong Kong and beyond. By leveraging next-generation AI technologies, Nova Technology enables insurers to achieve significant efficiency gains across core functions including risk management, business growth, and claims operations, while enhancing overall customer experience.

As one of Asia's leading international financial and insurance hubs, Hong Kong hosts a large concentration of multinational insurers and regional headquarters. With a well-established regulatory regime and its position as a gateway to global markets, insurers in Hong Kong set particularly high standards when selecting technology partners, especially with regard to the compliance, stability, and domain expertise of AI solutions applied to core business operations.

Nova Technology is a technology company focused on the application of generative AI in the insurance industry. Built on years of expertise across the insurance and healthcare sectors, the company has developed and continuously refined proprietary insurance knowledge bases and vertical models, and has deployed multi-agent AI solutions across core areas including risk management, business growth, and claims operations.

For the Hong Kong market, Nova Technology has localized its core AI products, established a Hong Kong–specific medical knowledge graph, and further enhanced its multi-agent AI systems to deliver end-to-end intelligent capabilities for insurers operating in Hong Kong.

In underwriting, Nova Technology's AI agents enable insurers to automate decision-making with high accuracy. In claims, AI-powered agents efficiently handle critical tasks including document and image classification, medical record extraction, coverage validation, claims calculation, and embedded risk controls. With accuracy exceeding manual processing, these capabilities enable claims decisions to be automated at scale. In risk management, the solutions provide intelligent detection and real-time monitoring of abnormal behaviors and potential fraud risks, helping insurers strengthen claims security while maintaining robust regulatory compliance.

As a leading insurance AI technology company in China, Nova Technology has developed a robust insurance-specific knowledge base and established a broad network of strategic partnerships with medical and related service institutions across the country. This foundation provides comprehensive knowledge and data support for the reliable application of AI in insurance use cases, while also underpinning the rollout of the company's AI solutions in Hong Kong.

Nova Technology stated that selecting Hong Kong as a strategic step in its international expansion is driven by the city's well-established insurance market and insurers' growing need for scalable AI applications across core business functions. Looking ahead, the company will continue to enhance the localization of its products to align with Hong Kong's regulatory requirements and insurers' operational needs, while collaborating closely with local insurers, industry bodies, and ecosystem partners to explore wider applications of AI in international insurance markets.

Founded in 2018, Nova Technology leverages technological innovation to drive the intelligent transformation of the insurance industry. As of June 30, 2025, the company has served 99 insurance companies, including eight of the top ten insurers in China by premium income in 2024, delivering AI-powered solutions across underwriting, claims management, and full-stack risk analytics.

SOURCE Nova Technology International Co., Ltd.