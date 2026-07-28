Nova Technology Wins the Excellence in Digital Transformation Award for China at the 2026 InsuranceAsia News Awards

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Technology has won the Excellence in Digital Transformation award for China at the InsuranceAsia News Country Awards for Excellence 2026, recognising its innovative use of AI to drive end-to-end digital transformation across insurance operations.

The programme spans 13 markets across Asia-Pacific and selects winners through a multi-stage assessment. The Excellence in Digital Transformation category recognises companies using technology and innovation to transform the insurance industry.

This honour underscores Nova Technology's innovation and proven business impact. It also reflects growing international recognition of its insurance AI capabilities, which have been rigorously validated in the complex insurance environment of mainland China.

Validated in Mainland China, Scaling Globally through Hong Kong

Since the beginning of 2026, Nova Technology has accelerated its global business expansion. With Hong Kong serving as a regional business hub, the company is deploying solutions across underwriting, claims, risk management and customer engagement, while progressively expanding into Southeast Asia and the Middle East. This strategy leverages Hong Kong's role as a connector between mainland China and global markets.

Nova Technology's growing recognition in Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and the Middle East is underpinned by years of real-world deployment and validation at scale in mainland China's health insurance market. High case volumes, diverse medical documentation and clinical pathways, rapidly evolving insurance products, and the coexistence of legacy and modern systems place exacting demands on AI accuracy, stability and compliance, as well as scenario adaptation, core-system integration and large-scale deployment.

Through this intensive real-world testing, Nova Technology has developed a system of capabilities that can operate within mission-critical insurance production environments and deliver tangible business outcomes. These capabilities help insurers implement health strategies, strengthen health insurance operations and enhance customer lifetime value, while extending across additional lines of business and use cases. This reusable and scalable insurance AI framework addresses common global challenges, including rising operating costs, fraud, waste and abuse (FWA), and customer retention, while providing a strong foundation for Nova Technology's expansion across markets.

Three Capabilities Powering Intelligent Insurance Operations

Nova Technology's cross-market growth is underpinned not by a single product or point solution, but by an integrated AI capability spanning the insurance value chain. Combining deep domain expertise with proven delivery at scale, this capability is built on three core strengths.

End-to-end intelligence across insurance operations. Nova Technology integrates large language models and multi-agent systems across customer engagement, underwriting, claims and risk management. Business data and domain knowledge continuously feed an intelligent decision loop, enabling the system to learn and improve in production.

Dual expertise in insurance and healthcare. Nova Technology has developed one of mainland China's leading dual-domain knowledge bases in insurance and healthcare. It converts medical knowledge and policy terms into machine-readable, computable and actionable decision logic. Integrating this domain expertise with large language models, business rules and risk models enables its AI to navigate complex insurance scenarios—not merely automate routine workflows.

Business impact proven at scale. Alamos, Nova Technology's AI-powered customer engagement solution, has been deployed across insurance operations representing approximately RMB 13 billion in aggregate first-year premiums, helping improve customer engagement, needs identification and service efficiency. Lop Nur, its AI claims solution, has achieved case-automation rates of up to 85%, with claims-review accuracy reaching 98%—translating AI capabilities into measurable business outcomes.

As of year-end 2025, Nova Technology had served 115 insurers, including nine of the ten largest insurers in mainland China by premium income, and processed more than 221 million underwriting reviews and claims cases. This track record demonstrates that its domain-specific insurance models, product deployment and large-scale delivery capabilities have been tested over time in complex business scenarios and mission-critical insurance production environments.

Cross-market deployment is not simply a matter of replicating a solution developed for mainland China. Nova Technology adapts its medical knowledge systems, policy mapping, document processing and business workflows to each market's healthcare system, cost structure, insurance rules, language environment and regulatory requirements. Its approach—reusing proven core capabilities while rebuilding local knowledge—is key to translating its health insurance AI experience into value across markets.

Looking ahead, Nova Technology will continue to work with insurers across different markets to advance the industry from process digitisation towards intelligent operations, creating more predictable and sustainable long-term value.

SOURCE Nova Technology International Co., Ltd.