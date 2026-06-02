NOVI Health Partners with Novo Nordisk to Expand Access to Structured Weight Care Support in Singapore

The collaboration aims to improve access to lifestyle coaching supported, clinically guided programs for patients exploring medical weight care.

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVI Health today announced a strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk aimed at providing greater access to physician-led, structured weight loss programs that incorporate personalised health coaching support. For many Singaporeans, the struggle with weight is often deeply personal and rarely spoken about openly. In a culture that values discipline, productivity, and performance, individuals frequently internalise weight challenges as personal failure rather than recognizing the complex biological, behavioral, and environmental factors involved.

Many experience a familiar internal dialogue: "I should have more discipline." It can happen quietly after meals, after stepping on the weighing scale, or after yet another attempt at dieting that did not lead to lasting results. Despite repeated effort, many continue to struggle alone.

Through this collaboration, eligible patients will be able to access GLP1-based therapies under programs that are designed to combine clinical supervision with lifestyle, nutrition, and behavioral support, recognizing that sustainable outcomes require more than a single intervention.

"At NOVI Health, we believe that medical weight care should be both accessible and responsibly delivered, in a personalised manner," said Adj Associate Professor Dr Sue-Anne Toh, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology and Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Medical Director at NOVI Health. "This partnership allows us to expand access while ensuring patients receive care within a structured, physician-led program, with the continued holistic support they need beyond treatment initiation."

"Obesity is a serious, chronic condition with long-term health impacts, including on the heart and liver. Yet access to structured, clinically guided support remains a challenge for many," said Vincent Siow, General Manager, Novo Nordisk Singapore. "People deserve care they can trust — and through our partnership with NOVI Health, we are working to expand access to personalised, evidence-based support that improves health outcomes for Singaporeans."

The partnership is part of NOVI Health's broader efforts to strengthen its integrated care ecosystem and make structured programs more widely available to individuals seeking medical weight care in a holistic sustainable manner to not just lose weight, but gain health

About NOVI Health

NOVI Health is a technology-enabled preventive and metabolic health company headquartered in Singapore, launched in 2019. NOVI has served thousands of patients across approximately 100 nationalities, offering integrated programs across weight care, metabolic health, and longevity. NOVI's distinctive hybrid care model combines precision medicine with personalised health coaching to address the root causes of metabolic and chronic disease, to extend healthspan. Its evidence-based approach and real-world outcomes have been published in peer-reviewed journals,

For more information, visit www.novi-health.com or follow @novihealth on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. In Singapore, Novo Nordisk has been present since 1997 and has approximately 100 employees.

For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube .

SOURCE NOVI Health