HONG KONG, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Now TV's on-demand service, Now True, is dedicated to curating high-quality programmes from around the world and presenting original works under its Now True Original label, specifically crafted for Hong Kong audiences. Aside from creating Cantonese dubbing scripts, the brand also invites well-known artists and industry professionals to serve as voice narrators. The Cantonese dubbing script for the documentary Shades of Indigo, written by scriptwriter Yip Ka Man, has recently been nominated for the 2026 EGA's Hermes Awards in the category of "Best Script Adaptation for a Dubbed Audio", bringing the production onto the international stage. The film will compete alongside leading titles such as Stranger Things and Squid Game Season 3, with results to be announced on 16 April 2026.

Now True Original Shades of Indigo joins the race for international awards

Directed by Shigeru Yoshida, Shades of Indigo marks his first feature-length documentary, chronicling the stories of artisans devoted to the art of indigo dyeing. After the Industrial Revolution, "synthetic blue" dyes became the mainstream in textile production, yet the film's protagonists have remained steadfast in their use of traditional indigo dyeing techniques. The documentary's unique theme vividly showcases the spirit of Japanese craftsmanship. Now True has specially invited Hong Kong film director Adam Wong to serve as voice narrator. During the recording session, Wong praised the thoughtful scripts production, and now, with industry recognition through the EGA Hermes Awards nomination, this achievement holds even greater significance.

Now True Original features a diverse range of content—ranging from sports, food, art, music to gang culture and indigo-dyeing techniques—each widely appreciated by audiences. Its voice-narration lineup is equally star-studded, featuring Stanley@MIRROR, Serrini Leung, Sumling@COLLAR, Michelle Loo, Adam Wong, Joey Leung, Justin Cheung, Alton Diwei Yu, Peter Cheung, and Lau Shun-man.

More Now True Original Titles:

The Hidden World of Yakuzas – Cantonese Narrator: Justin Cheung

Come Back Anytime – Cantonese Narrator: Michelle Loo

Fuzjko Hemming: A Soulful Pianist in Love – Cantonese Narrator: Serrini Leung

The Making Of A Japanese – Cantonese Narrator: Stanley@MIRROR

Virgilio – Cantonese Narrator: Joey Leung

Boris Becker: The Rise And Fall – Cantonese Narrator: Alton Diwei Yu

In The Mood For Art – Cantonese Narrator: Sumling@COLLAR

FC Bayern: Generation Wembley – Cantonese Narrator: Lau Shun-man

The Grizzlie Truth – Cantonese Narrator: Peter Cheung

Watch Shades of Indigo online: https://nowplayer.now.com/

Learn more about Now TV: https://www.nowtv.now.com/blog

About Now True

Now True brings together quality programmes from around the world, offering customers award-winning films, inspiring true stories, and a wide variety of premium content. Its library also includes concerts, arts and cultural programmes, and stories that touch your heart.

*Now True on-demand service lets you watch what you want anytime, at your convenience.

*Selected programmes are available in 4K UHD for an enhanced visual experience.

*Multi-language programmes include English or Chinese subtitles.

*Selected titles also feature Cantonese dubbing for a more convenient viewing experience.

Website: https://www.nowtv.now.com/nowtrue/

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SOURCE Now TV