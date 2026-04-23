Now TV presents all award-winning films from the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards

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Now TV

23 Apr, 2026, 15:57 CST

Best Actor and Best Actress winning titles now available (Release schedule attached)

HONG KONG, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Now TV presents the largest lineup of award-winning and nominated films from the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards*, delivering a cinematic feast for film fans. The Shadow's Edge, Someone Like Me and Girl are now available on Now TV, while Ciao UFO, Sons of the Neon Night, and Girlfriends will be available soon.

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Now TV presents all award‑winning films from the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards Best Actor and Best Actress winning titles now available (Release schedule attached)
Now TV presents all award‑winning films from the 44th Hong Kong Film Awards Best Actor and Best Actress winning titles now available (Release schedule attached)

The 44th Hong Kong Film Awards Presentation Ceremony concluded earlier (19 April 2026). The highly acclaimed movie Ciao UFO took home five major awards, including Best Film, Best Director (Patrick Leung Pak Kin), Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Wai), Best Screenplay (Kong Ho Yan, Amy Chin) and Best Original Film Song. Meanwhile, the most nominated film, Sons of the Neon Night, directed by Juno Mak, claimed eight awards, including the much anticipated Best Supporting Actor (Alex To). Tony Leung Ka–Fai, following Cold War in 2013, won Best Actor again after 13 years for his role as Fu Long Sheng in The Shadow's Edge. Meanwhile, Fish Liew earned her first Best Actress award for portraying cerebral palsy-afflicted "Ah Mei" in Someone Like Me. Shu Qi won Best New Director for her debut feature Girl, while Girlfriends earned Elizabeth Tang the Best New Performer award.

*Refers to Hong Kong pay–TV and streaming platforms, based on information released as of 22 April 2026.

The 44th Hong Kong Film Awards – Awardwinning & nominated films release schedule

Film

Awards and nominations

Platform

Release date

Ciao UFO

Winning:

Best Film
Best Director (Patrick Leung Pak Kin)

Best Screenplay (Kong Ho Yan, Amy Chin)

Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Wai)

Best Original Film Song (Wah Fu One)

Composer: Tsui Chin Hung/ Lyricist: Leung Pak Kin/
Vocal Artist: Feanna Wong

Nominations:

Best Supporting Actor (Wong You Nam)

Best Cinematography (Leung Ming Kai)

Best Film Editing (Derek Hui, Joe Zhou, To To)

Best Original Film Score (Tsui Chin Hung)

Best Visual Effects (Water Chan)

Now Cinema

Coming Soon

Sons of the Neon Night

Winning:

Best Supporting Actor (Alex To)
Best Cinematography (Sion Michel, Richard Bluck)
Best Film Editing (Chang Suk Ping William)

Best Art Direction (Juno Mak, Yee Chung Man,
Chow Sai Hung Ambrose, Jona Sees)
Best Costume &

Makeup Design (SoMad, Uma Wang)
Best Original Film Score (Ryuichi Sakamoto, Nate Connelly)

Best Sound Design (Nopawat Likitwong, Poolpetch Hatthakitkosol,
Dhanarat Dhitirojana)

Best Visual Effects (Enoch Chan, Yu Yat Tung,
Chris Chow, Lai Tsz Fei Felix)

Nominations:

Best Film

Best Supporting Actress (Nina Paw)

Best Action

Choreography (Tang Sui Wa, Xiong Xin Xin)

Best New Director (Juno Mak)

Now Baogu (Ch133) and
Now Baogu On Demand Service

Channel Premiere on Now Baogu (Ch133)
4 July 2026 (Saturday) 22:00;
Available on Now Baogu On Demand
starting from 5 July 2026 

The Shadow's Edge

Winning:

Best Actor (Leung Ka Fai Tony)

Best Action

Choreography (Su Hang)

Nominations:

Best New Performer (Li Zhekun)

Best Film Editing (Zhang Yibo)

Best Sound Design (Wang Yanwei, Belle Lau)

Now Baogu On Demand Service

Available Now

Someone Like Me

Winning:

Best Actress (Fish Liew)

Nominations:

Best Actor (Carlos Chan)

Now Cinema and Disney+

Available Now

Girlfriends

Winning:

Best New Performer (Elizabeth Tang)

Nominations:

Best Supporting Actress (Elizabeth Tang)

Best Original Film Song (Ordinary People)
Composer, Lyricist, Vocal Artist：Panther Chan

Now Cinema

Coming Soon

Girl

Winning:

Best New Director (Shu Qi)

Nominations:

Best Director (Shu Qi)

Best Screenplay (Shu Qi)

Best Cinematography (Yu Jing Pin)

Now Cinema

Available Now

She's Got No Name

Nominations:

Best Film
Best Director (Peter Ho-sun Chan, Han Shuai)

Best Actress (Zhang Ziyi)

Best Cinematography (Jake Pollock)

Best Film Editing (Chang Suk Ping William, Zhang Yibo)

Best Art Direction (Sun Li, Lau Man Hung)

Best Costume &

Makeup Design (Dora Ng)

Now Baogu On Demand Service

Available Now

Peg O' My Heart

Nominations:

Best Actress (Fala Chen)

Best Costume &

Makeup Design (Boey Wong)

Best Original Film Song (I Can Never Fall Asleep)
Composer: Mark Lui/ Lyricist: Zhu Lin/ Vocal Artist: Nick Cheung

Best Visual Effects (Dennis Yeung, Dennis Yeung)

Now Cinema

Available Now

The Dumpling Queen

Nominations:

Best Actress (Ma Li)

Best Supporting Actor (Ben Yuen)

Best Supporting Actress (Kara Wai)

Now Baogu On Demand Service

Available Now

Golden Boy

Nominations:

Best Actor (Cheung Kai Chung Louis)

Best New Performer (Lee Kai Sum Ali)

Best Action

Choreography (Jack Wong Wai Leung)

Now Cinema

8 May 2026

My First of May

Nominations:

Best Actress (Natalie Hsu)

Now Baogu On Demand Service

Available Now

Fight For Tomorrow

Nominations:

Best Supporting Actor (Locker Lam)

Now Cinema

Available Now

Measure In Love

Nominations:

Best Art Direction (Man Lim Chung, Jasper Tsang)

Best Costume &

Makeup Design (Man Lim Chung, So Chun Yan)

Best Original Film Score (Wan Pin Chu)

Best Original Film Song (Blink Of Eternity)

Composer: Wan Pin Chu, JJ Lin/ Lyricist: Yvonne Lin/ Vocal Artist: JJ Lin

Now Baogu (Ch133) and
Now Baogu On Demand Service

Channel Premiere on Now Baogu (Ch133)
18 July 2026 (Saturday) 22:00;
Available on Now Baogu On Demand starting from 19 July 2026 

Another World

Nominations:

Best Film

Best Director (Tommy Ng Kai Chung)

Best Screenplay (Polly Yeung)

Best Art Direction (Step C.)

Best Original Film Score (Chou Liting, CMgroovy, Vicky Fung)

Best Original Film Song (Until We Meet Again)
Composer, Lyricist: Vicky Fung/ Vocal Artis: Claudia Ng

Best Sound Design (Yiu Chun Hin, Cheung Man Hoi)

Best New Director (Tommy Ng Kai Chung)

Now Baogu On Demand Service

Q3 2026

For more information on Now TV: https://www.nowtv.now.com/blog

SOURCE Now TV

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