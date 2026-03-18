Now TV presents seven Oscar‑winning titles with 18 awards | Best Documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin available exclusively on Now True

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Now TV

18 Mar, 2026, 15:33 CST

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Now TV is showcasing seven titles that collectively received 18 awards at the 98th Academy Awards, including "Best Documentary Feature" winner Mr. Nobody Against Putin. The film, which previously won the World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award at Sundance Film Festival 2025, is now available exclusively on Now True. Set against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the film captures the moral struggle of a courageous teacher navigating a system drenched in indoctrination and violence. He documents how his school is transformed into a recruitment ground for war, where so called "patriotic education programs" manipulate students into supporting Russia's military campaign — exposing the grim reality of propaganda and control within classrooms.

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Best Documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin available exclusively on Now True
Best Documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin available exclusively on Now True

Sentimental Value available exclusively

In addition to Mr. Nobody Against Putin, film lovers can also enjoy a range of Oscar-winning films through Now TV, including two of this year's biggest winners — One Battle After Another and Sinners — as well as Sentimental Value, the winner of the "Best International Feature Film", which will be available exclusively on Now Video Express (19 Mar) and MOViE MOViE On Demand (26 Apr).

Release schedule for the 98th Academy Awards winning titles

Film title

Platform

Release date

Awards

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Now True

Available Now

Best Documentary Feature

Sentimental Value

Now Video Express and MOViE MOViE On Demand

19 March 2026 on Now Video Express;
26 April 2026 on MOViE MOViE On Demand

Best International Feature Film

One Battle After Another

HBO Max App

Available Now

Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Achievement in Directing, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Casting, Best Achievement in Film Editing (6 awards in total)

Sinners

HBO Max

Available Now

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Best Original Screenplay, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score) , Best Achievement in Cinematography (4 awards in total)

Frankenstein

Netflix

Available Now

Best Achievement in Costume Design, Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Achievement in Production Design (3 awards in total)

KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix

Available Now

Best Animated Feature Film, Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) (2 awards in total)

Weapons

HBO Max

Available Now

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Watch One Battle After Another, Sinners and Sentimental Value: https://nowplayer.now.com/.

For more information, please visit https://www.nowtv.now.com/blog.

SOURCE Now TV

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