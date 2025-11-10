NRF 2026 APAC Returns to Singapore to Unveil "The Next Now" of Retail Innovation

SINGAPORE, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following two highly successful years as the premier retail event for retail leaders, innovators and solutions providers across Asia Pacific, NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific is returning to Singapore on June 2-4, 2026, bringing together more than 11,000 retail professionals from 80 countries for three days of transformative learning, discovery, and networking.

The 2026 event theme "The Next Now" reflects how the APAC region is on the brink of massive transformation, driven by a rapidly expanding middle class projected to reach 3.5 billion consumers within the next decade. This demographic surge is accelerating retailers' investments in technology and innovation to meet growing consumer demand. At NRF 2026 APAC, retailers will explore how to embrace this industry momentum and seize opportunities for success.

"APAC retail is setting the pace, and the world is looking to this region for what's coming next," said Ryf Quail, Managing Director, APAC, Comexposium. "Under 'The Next Now' theme, NRF 2026 APAC will showcase how retailers are turning data, design, and digital innovation into the blueprint for the future of commerce."

Step into "The Next Now" of retail innovation

Spanning 23,000 square metres across two floors at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, the three-day conference will feature 11 keynote sessions from global C-suite leaders, 18 breakout sessions, and 12 invite-only roundtables, covering 15 topics impacting retailers today, including:

Agentic AI and commerce – understanding AI's latest iteration

AI's impact on retail – vertical transcendence and organisational transformation

Hyperexperientialism – the return of emotionally immersive branding

Cross-border commerce – complexity incarnate

New and returning show features include:

Foodservice Innovation Zone (NEW!) – Exploring the fusion of food and retail experiences.

– Exploring the fusion of food and retail experiences. Innovators Showcase – 40% bigger than last year's, featuring 42 of the world's top retail innovations, all completely new for 2026.

– 40% bigger than last year's, featuring 42 of the world's top retail innovations, all completely new for 2026. NRF APAC Partner Lounge (NEW!) – An exclusive zone connecting retailers with industry partners, accelerators and market-entry experts.

– An exclusive zone connecting retailers with industry partners, accelerators and market-entry experts. Country Pavilions representing Vietnam, Australia, Korea, France, China, and Singapore.

Delegates can look forward to expanded networking opportunities throughout the show — from curated meetups and exclusive networking lounges to daily happy hours designed to turn meaningful conversations into lasting business connections.

NRF APAC CEO Club, a prestigious invite-only forum limited to 100 retail CEOs, will also return to offer an intimate environment for top leaders to exchange insights, debate strategies, and forge regional partnerships.

A global stage for a regional powerhouse

"APAC retail is evolving faster than anywhere else in the world," said Samuel Kim, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, Lotte Retail. "NRF 2026 APAC celebrates that dynamism — it's where ideas become action, and where the next wave of retail transformation begins."

NRF 2026 APAC is supported by a powerhouse advisory board featuring retail leaders such as Nandita Sinha (Myntra), Eva Baquedano (Loewe), Jonathan Burks (Coupang), and Rio Popeye Inaba (Suntory).

Available starting December 10, 2025, the All-Access Pass unlocks the full NRF APAC experience. Learn directly from the world's leading retail innovators, gain actionable insights to accelerate your business, and experience the future of retail firsthand across three days of transformative content and connections.

The first 100 people to register will enjoy an additional US$749 off their event pass plus travel rebates up to US$200.

About NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show Asia Pacific

Retail's most important event in Asia Pacific takes place in Singapore from June 2-4, 2026. The Asia Pacific edition brings together retail industry leaders from across the region to collaborate on a Pan Asia Pacific stage, home of the world's fastest growing markets. Retail professionals can gain inspiration from top retail leaders over a three-day conference, an all-encompassing Expo featuring the latest retail solutions, as well as experience the latest innovations and breakthrough technologies available in the market.

SOURCE Comexposium