NSG Bio and Charles River Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Strengthen Support for Biotech Innovation in Singapore

Partnership to expand ecosystem connectivity, expertise access, and enablement for life sciences companies

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NSG Bio announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Charles River Laboratories ("Charles River"), marking a new collaboration aimed at strengthening support for biotech companies building and scaling in Singapore. The MOU was signed during Charles River's APAC Biomanufacturing Leadership Summit 2026, reflecting a shared commitment to accelerating innovation through stronger connections across the life sciences value chain.

The partnership brings together NSG Bio's purpose-built infrastructure and community platform with Charles River's global life sciences expertise, with the goal of enabling companies to move more efficiently from early research toward key development milestones. Charles River's expertise in Cell Banking, Cell Line Characterization, Protein Characterization and many other testing capabilities brings value to the biotech ecosystem.

"From the beginning, NSG Bio's main goal has always been simple but important: to empower the biotech community, not only within NSG Bio but also across the broader Singapore ecosystem. We aim to create an environment where scientists and startups have the infrastructure, resources, and support they need to turn ideas into impactful innovations.

With the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with Charles River, we are taking another meaningful step forward. As a leading scientific partner providing a wide range of research and laboratory products and services, Charles River brings tremendous expertise and capabilities to the table. Through this collaboration, NSG BioLabs will be better positioned to support our community end-to-end from infrastructure and tools to specialized services, products, and scientific expertise," said Hasyim Sim, Chief Operating Officer, NSG Bio.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with NSG Bio as we continue to support the growth of the biotech industry in Singapore," said Kerstin Dolph, Senior Vice President, Manufacturing, Charles River. "Utilizing our biologics expertise, we help organizations become more efficient as they move from initial research to key development milestones."

Strengthening Singapore's Biotech Ecosystem

Singapore's life sciences sector continues to attract innovative startups and global industry players. As companies scale, they face increasing complexity across development planning, operational readiness, and execution. NSG Bio and Charles River intend to collaborate on initiatives that help reduce friction for companies and strengthen pathways between early R&D and downstream development activities.

Under the MOU, the parties will explore opportunities including:

Ecosystem enablement initiatives for biotech companies, like shared learning sessions

A wide range of characterization and testing capabilities

Knowledge exchange and access to expertise across relevant scientific and industry domains

Opportunities to connect startups with partners and resources that support efficient development and scaling

Additional details on specific initiatives will be shared in due course.

About NSG Bio

Founded with a focus on supporting biotech innovation, NSG Bio offers state-of-the-art equipment, efficient operations, capital efficiency, the expertise of world-class teams and global networks to assist life sciences companies. The conducive R&D environment contains fully-equipped, certified BSL-2 laboratory and office infrastructure across 70,000 sq ft within Singapore's biomedical science clusters, Biopolis and Singapore Science Park.

By providing access to high-quality infrastructure, its extensive partner network, community, and value-add benefits, NSG Bio ensures that companies, ranging from emerging biotech startups to multinational companies, can rapidly and efficiently execute their cutting-edge research and development ecosystem in Singapore, leading to the innovation of revolutionary technologies and products that translate into breakthrough biotech ventures and impact for patients. For more information, visit www.nsgbio.com

Media Contacts

NSG Bio

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.nsgbio.com

Phone: +65 6970 4660

SOURCE NSG Bio