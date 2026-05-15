Transforming Building Management with AI to Empower Enterprises and Partners with a Definitive Technology Edge

HONG KONG, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Com Asia, part of the NTT Group, a leading global technology company, is honored to receive the IFMA Asia Pacific Award of Excellence for Innovation and Technology Application in Facility Management Operations for its OCEAN IntelligenceTM platform. This prestigious recognition from a leading regional industry body affirms NTT's role in delivering measurable, real-world impact through the practical application of AI and data integration.

NTT Com Asia’s OCEAN Intelligence Recognized with IFMA Asia Pacific Award of Excellence for Pioneering AI-Driven Facility Management

Developed in Hong Kong by NTT Com Asia (NTT), OCEAN IntelligenceTM is an open, modular platform designed to unify fragmented building data across OT, IT, and IoT systems. By converting siloed information into actionable intelligence with AI, the platform shifts facility operations from reactive management to insight-led decision-making.

Redefining Facility Management with AI at the Core

As a global technology leader, NTT brings unique value to the facility management (FM) sector by applying deep technical expertise to traditional operational challenges. OCEAN IntelligenceTM differentiates itself by establishing a scalable data foundation that allows AI capabilities to evolve alongside facility needs, enabling enterprises to move toward more intelligent and resilient operations. It addresses increasing system complexity by automating anomaly detection and providing predictive insights.

The platform's impact is reflected in its proven performance benchmarks:

Energy Efficiency: Up to 30% reduction in energy consumption

Operational Speed: 10X faster incident root cause analysis

Maintenance Optimization: Up to 50% reduction in maintenance task effort and a 75% reduction in maintenance downtime

Resource Efficiency: Up to 30% reduction in O&M workload associated with preventive operations

"The Award of Excellence recognises submissions that demonstrate innovation and meaningful application to the facility management profession," said Don Tse, President of IFMA Hong Kong Chapter. "NTT Com Asia's entry was noted for its strong focus on digital integration and AI-enabled possibilities in support of evolving industry needs."

"We greatly appreciate the recognition from IFMA, which validates our strategic entry into the property market as a technology partner," said Daisuke Kuroda, Chief Executive Officer of NTT Com Asia. "By bringing NTT's decades of experience in managing mission-critical facilities to this sector, OCEAN IntelligenceTM integrates data, operations, and AI to address the evolving needs of the AI era. We thank IFMA for this milestone award as we continue to advance smarter facility management across the region."

The Next Frontier: Agentic AI and Global Strategic Expansion

Building on its successful launch last year, OCEAN IntelligenceTM is entering the next phase of its evolution, progressing from predictive AI toward more autonomous, intelligence-led operations through the introduction of Agentic AI capabilities targeted for later this year. By establishing a scalable AI foundation, this milestone marks a significant leap in facility management's digital transformation, moving beyond task-based automation to systems capable of reasoning, learning and supporting higher-value decision-making.

"AI remains central to the evolution of OCEAN IntelligenceTM as we look ahead to the next phase of intelligent, agent‑enabled facility management," said Steven So, Chief Operating Officer of NTT Com Asia. "This milestone reflects our commitment to advancing how facilities are managed in the AI era—by building platforms that support smarter decisions, greater resilience, and long‑term operational innovation."

To further drive innovation across the smart building ecosystem, NTT is expanding its regional footprint, including into key hubs such as Singapore, while deepening industry and partner collaborations to unlock new market opportunities.

About NTT Com Asia

As part of the NTT Group, a leading global technology company, NTT Com Asia is committed to building a smart and sustainable world through innovation. We empower businesses to accelerate their digital and AI journeys by unlocking the full potential of data.

From smart digital infrastructure, technology services to leading-edge AI solutions, we enable organizations to navigate the evolving challenges of a data-centric world.

For more information, please visit: www.ntt.com.hk

SOURCE NTT Com Asia