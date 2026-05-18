NX Group Becomes First-time Winner of HPE's Global Logistics Partner Award

- Recognized for Its Comprehensive Account Management, Resilience and Sustainability Capabilities -

TOKYO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The NX Group, with NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. as its holding company, has received its first Global Logistics Partner Award from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (hereinafter "HPE") at the HPE Operations Partner Summit 2026.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Photo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PU6RIO8ap8VfWdBaBJ9pNtPkdRyhAnVV/view?usp=drive_link

The HPE Operations Partner Summit 2026, held April 8-10 in The Woodlands, Texas (U.S.), was attended by thousands of technology partners, service providers, manufacturing partners and component suppliers from around the world. HPE organizes this summit to recognize partners in various areas who have achieved outstanding results throughout the year, and the NX Group received this year's Global Logistics Partner Award, the highest honor for partners in the logistics sector.

The Global Logistics Partner Award is presented to logistics providers whose outstanding track records, strong commitment and exceptional performance have provided HPE's global supply chains with high-quality, reliable and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions.

The NX Group received high marks this time across multiple evaluation criteria, including account management, innovation, resilience, IT support, sustainability and operational performance, leading to its first-ever win. Commended in particular for its ability to formulate flexible logistics solutions characterized by agility, resilience and transparency across entire supply chains amid ongoing global supply chain disruptions and rising geopolitical risks, the Group has also been enhancing its partnership with HPE by expanding its service coverage in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and providing logistics solutions that support HPE's overall ecosystem.

The award ceremony was attended by NX South Asia & Oceania Pte. Ltd. President Katsuhito Kobayashi, Global Key Account Manager responsible for the HPE Group Karen Leung and other relevant NX officials. Upon being presented with the award trophy, Leung offered the following remarks:

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award for the first time in our long-standing business relationship with HPE. We view this award as recognition of the account management structure we have strengthened since the end of 2024, as well as our global operational and improvement initiatives spanning various regions. Going forward, we will not only supply transport and delivery services but also act as a strategic partner supporting HPE's AI-based efforts to improve its infrastructure as well as achieve its net-zero goals. We remain committed to providing reliable and transparent logistics solutions that serve to create even greater value."

The NX Group will continue bolstering its partnership with HPE as well as helping the IT industry to develop further and societies to become more sustainable by providing high-quality logistics services.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

NX Group official website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

NX Group's official LinkedIn account: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

SOURCE NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC.