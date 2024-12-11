NX China Participates in 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE)

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., took part in the five-day 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) held at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing, China, from Tuesday, November 26, to Saturday, November 30.

One of China's largest exhibitions, CISCE is hosted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) under the theme "Connecting the World for a Shared Future." This year's event attracted 160,000 visitors, approximately 1.3 times the number at last year's inaugural expo, with exhibits of the latest supply chain technologies, products, and services in the fields of smart cars, green agriculture, clean energy, digital technology, and healthcare presented by nearly 700 companies and organizations from 69 countries/regions.

The NX China booth introduced the NX Group's network, which includes new companies such as cargo-partner GmbH of Austria as well as air, ocean, and ground transport mode-specific services and environmentally friendly services that offer end-to-end support for customers' supply chains.

The NX Group will continue meeting the logistics challenges of its customers and supporting their business expansion with its global network and accumulated expertise in advanced logistics.

