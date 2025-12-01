NX China Receives China's Highest Rating of Class 5A Logistics Enterprise

- Becoming 1st Japanese-affiliated Logistics Company to Receive This Top Rating -

TOKYO, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., was recognized by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing as a Class 5A Logistics Enterprise, the highest rating for logistics companies, at the 40th Logistics Industry High-Quality Development Conference held in Shenzhen, China, on Friday, October 24, in acknowledgment of its integrated logistics capabilities across China.

Logo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dqm0cxpYamnvMUra1AGXMuGlX932Z353/view?usp=drive_link

Award ceremony: Executive Vice President Bi Huaye (sixth from left)

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-Wpllne4ofYegV_ya0gGI1Ay9cOwKOYC/view?usp=sharing

Hosted by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, this conference is a major event for China's logistics industry, and more than 800 participants from government, industry and business attended this year to discuss such topics as high-quality industrial development, standardization, human resource development and digitalization. The results of the Federation's logistics company ratings were announced as part of the program, with NX China becoming the first Japanese-affiliated company to be certified as a Class 5A Logistics Enterprise, the highest rating possible; Executive Vice President Bi Huaye accepted the certificate on behalf of the company.

The ratings are determined through a comprehensive evaluation system that assesses companies' logistics service capabilities, operational management structures, innovativeness and other factors. Of the 608 companies nationwide certified as Class A Logistics Enterprises, only 37 received the highest rating of Class 5A Logistics Enterprise. This certification indicates that NX China offers an extensive range of transportation modes and logistics functions in the Chinese market via services deemed outstanding in both their quality and competitiveness.

To realize its long-term vision of becoming a "logistics company with a strong presence in the global market," the NX Group will be further expanding its logistics functions in China as well as international transport utilizing its global network in order to help customers develop their business activities.

About the NX Group: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mbvBL6C8THZNrR5LREgGeafNkEdaAmV-/view?usp=drive_link

