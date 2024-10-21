NX China Presents Endowed Lecture at Beijing Wuzi University

TOKYO, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Express (China) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "NX China"), a group company of NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC., presented its 14th endowed lecture at Beijing Wuzi University (hereinafter "BWU") on Friday, September 6.

Founded in 1980, BWU is a university specializing in logistics and distribution, and about 8,000 students are enrolled in its 28 departments of nine undergraduate faculties. One of these faculties, the School of Logistics established in 2006, ranks among China's best in the field, offering well-equipped educational facilities and a favorable research environment.

NX China signed a letter of intent on strategic cooperation with BWU in 2012, and has since continued industrial-academic collaboration efforts that include offering NX Scholarships, presenting endowed lectures and organizing tours of logistics sites.

In this endowed lecture, NX China President Hisashi Shimoonoda introduced the NX Group and described specific initiatives being undertaken by the Group in the course of discussing sustainability management.

Approximately 70 students attended this lecture, held in the first week of the new school year that started in September, and listened attentively while taking notes. The lecture was followed by a question-and-answer session during which many questions were posed and opinions exchanged about the NX Group's environmental protection and energy conservation efforts.

The NX Group will continue actively engaging in social contribution activities in the East Asia region to help develop human resources who can play active roles in the logistics industry.

